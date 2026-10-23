Joshua Van recently shared his thoughts on his fellow UFC champion's demands for better pay, and his position isn't a sympathetic one.

Joshua Van does not believe that reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a leg to stand on regarding his current money issues with the promotion. In fact, he believes that Strickland has gone about the entire situation in the worst way possible.

No sympathy for Sean Strickland from Joshua Van

In the latest edition of Outta Pocket with RGIII, current UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van was asked about the ongoing controversy involving both the UFC and two-time middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland. While he understands Strickland's desire for higher pay, especially as he's the promotion's middleweight champion again, he does not believe that Strickland approached the UFC in the best way, arguing that making his frustrations public will only hurt his attempts at negotiating with Dana White and co. (41:46):