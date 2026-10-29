July 19, 2026, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States: DRICUS DU PLESSIS speaks to reporters after his victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night OKC at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Oklahoma City United States - ZUMAs346 20260719_zsp_s346_002 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Dricus du Plessis is confirmed to make his return to the octagon within the first few months of 2027 with an aim to reclaim the Middleweight Champion title

Former middleweight champion is eyeing his return to the Octagon after around seven months of absence.

Dricus Du Plessis last appeared in the cage against Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman . The South African fighter secured a phenomenal win by unanimous decision.

Since then, DDP has been nowhere to be seen in the Octagon. Recently, however, Morne Visser, Plessis's coach, confirmed his potential return to the Octagon. He also mentioned his desire to win the title once again.

'Stillknocks' lost to Khamzat Chimaev in 2025 by unanimous decision. This loss cost him his Middleweight champion title. However, it looks like the fighter wants to own the champion title again. His coach is confident that upon his return, the fighter will be aiming straight for the title shot.

“We are ready to fight at the end of Feb/March at 185 lbs. I think it should be Dricus vs. Imavov for the belt.”

The annoucement surfaced via Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. Plessis had previously faced Nassourdi ne Imavov once. Imavov snatched the victory from Plessis by securing a third-round TKO. Previously, the fighter mentioned on "The Sias du Plessis Show" his hunger for the belt.

"Fighting for the belt, that is definitely – I'm fighting for the belt. I'm getting my belt back”.

He even mapped out his strategy,“ Defence is going to be interesting to see what they come up with, and for as long as the middleweight division stays interesting, as long as the fights I have are interesting, people want to see it.” The announcement came at the time of fans speculating if he would return to his former weight class or not.

Dricus du Plessis reportedly rejected UFC tournament offer

Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, had made it public that UFC had offered the fighter a four-contender light heavyweight tournament. The tournament winner, under the suggested format, will be eligible to fight for the light heavyweight championship against Carlos Ulberg, who is the holder of the LHW title and is currently due to a severe injury.