Former champion Israel Adesanya has practically confirmed his UFC return by teasing a high-stakes middleweight main event clash against Shara Magomedov

While it seems like this might be the final chapter of his historic career, Ariel Helwani reported that Adesanya will return to face Shara Magomedov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5 in Riyadh. The UFC has not yet made the bout official, but Adesanya has added fuel to the speculation online.

The 37-year-old, two-time UFC Middleweight Champion has not tasted victory since he knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since that win, Nassourdine Imavov finished him in February 2025, and most recently, Joe Pyfer stopped him in Round 2 at UFC Seattle on March 28.

Israel Adesanya (24-6) hasn't been having a good time in the Octagon recently. He is currently on a four-fight losing streak, which marks the longest skid of his professional career.

Israel Adesanya Drops Hint of Return Posing Beside Magomedov Graphic

"The Stylebender" posted a photo of himself seated in a gray armchair, sipping from a small cup next to a large promotional graphic. The graphic featured both fighters and carried UFC Saudi Arabia sponsor branding.

Adesanya's caption simply read, "sips tea," which the majority of fans interpreted as a confirmation of the matchup. Some are also expecting a massive comeback from the former champion.

However, his cryptic hint comes years after Magomedov fiercely called out Adesanya on the global stage. Standing in the Octagon at UFC 308 in October 2024, Magomedov grabbed the microphone and said, "Listen to me guys, I am the best striker in this division. I am smash Israel Adesanya. Stay in your seats, this island was captured by the pirate!"

Both men kept fighting other opponents throughout 2025 and 2026, their paths never crossed. "Bullet" holds a 17-1 record and is widely recognized as a flashy striker who utilizes unpredictable spinning attacks. His only professional defeat came via unanimous decision against Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025. It was the same card where Nassourdine Imavov stopped Adesanya.

On paper, this stylistic matchup favors Adesanya's traditional strengths. He brings superior length, elite timing, and years of championship-level kickboxing experience to the table, whereas Magomedov heavily relies on volume and constant forward aggression.

To be successful, Adesanya must strictly manage range and avoid entering the dangerous, close-quarters exchanges that led to his stoppage losses against Imavov and Pyfer. A win would end the skid and give Adesanya momentum heading into 2027.

Magomedov, however, has never headlined a UFC card. So this main event can offer a big opportunity to skyrocket up the middleweight ladder against a former champion.

Magomedov, however, has never headlined a UFC card. This main event offers a massive opportunity to skyrocket up the middleweight ladder against a former champion. His Instagram post and Helwani's report point the same way. An official announcement may come soon, with the event about five weeks away.