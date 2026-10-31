UFC fighter Tommy Gantt just revealed some insider information, saying that the UFC may be changing the current Venum uniforms after UFC 334.

If you have spent any time following the modern UFC aesthetic, you know that outfitting deals are always a hot-button topic for fighters and fans alike. From the iconic initial Reebok partnership to Venum taking over the reins in April 2021, the Octagon look has constantly evolved. Now, lightweight prospect Thomas Gantt has dropped a rumor that could mean another overhaul is right around the corner.

Taking to social media, Gantt didn't hold back his thoughts on the current fight apparel. "Hot take… I hate the current UFC uniforms," Gantt posted. "But I heard from a little birdie they are changing them AFTER ufc 334. I can't wait to see what the new look will feature."

A New Look on the Horizon?

Gantt's claim has sparked immediate intrigue across the MMA community. The undefeated lightweight, who earned his contract on Dana White's Contender Series and holds a 13-0 pro record with two Octagon victories, isn't the first fighter to express strong feelings about gear performance and design.