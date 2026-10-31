End of an Era? Tommy Gantt Claims UFC and Venum Are Changing Kits After UFC 334
UFC fighter Tommy Gantt just revealed some insider information, saying that the UFC may be changing the current Venum uniforms after UFC 334.
If you have spent any time following the modern UFC aesthetic, you know that outfitting deals are always a hot-button topic for fighters and fans alike. From the iconic initial Reebok partnership to Venum taking over the reins in April 2021, the Octagon look has constantly evolved. Now, lightweight prospect Thomas Gantt has dropped a rumor that could mean another overhaul is right around the corner.
Taking to social media, Gantt didn't hold back his thoughts on the current fight apparel. "Hot take… I hate the current UFC uniforms," Gantt posted. "But I heard from a little birdie they are changing them AFTER ufc 334. I can't wait to see what the new look will feature."
A New Look on the Horizon?
Gantt's claim has sparked immediate intrigue across the MMA community. The undefeated lightweight, who earned his contract on Dana White's Contender Series and holds a 13-0 pro record with two Octagon victories, isn't the first fighter to express strong feelings about gear performance and design.
When Venum took over as the UFC’s official outfitting partner in April 2021, replacing Reebok, the initial deal promised improved flexibility, customized design lines, and a slight pay bump for fighters under the Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout structure. Venum subsequently extended its partnership with the promotion, continuing to iterate on fight shorts, custom gear for milestone events, and fight night apparel.
However, if Gantt’s "little birdie" is correct, the UFC and Venum could be prepping a major refresh following UFC 334. Whether that means a total redesign of the shorts and walkout gear or a new outfitting partner taking over remains to be seen.
For fighters making their way up the ranks like Gantt, uniform functionality and aesthetics matter just as much as fight night pay. With UFC 334 looming on the calendar, fight fans won't have to wait too long to see if a brand new era of Octagon style is about to begin.