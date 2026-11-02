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At 36, Makhmud Muradov boasts a 30-8 professional record. Fresh off claiming the OKTAGON light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO over Will Fleury, he headlined G MMA 1 in a completely different kind of test. The promotion locked him into a consecutive contest where he had to encounter all six members of a Kotlar family one at a time.

Former UFC fighter Makhmud Muradov is known for facing tough opponents inside the octagon. However, for his promotional debut, he stepped into the cage for an uncommon 1-vs-6 setup, proving the significant skill gap between a pro and untrained civilians.

New Czech promotion G MMA debuted on Saturday with a 13-fight card at Nová Spirála in Prague, founded by Martin Kocourek and Jakub Jíra. But the main event stole the entire show with a bizarre setup.

All of them are mostly known as Czech freak-fight celebrities. According to reports, the Kotlars initially demanded to fight two or three at once, even threatening to walk away when organizers insisted on single matchups. But for Muradov, taking the unique booking proved well worth the drama.

Muradov started with the largest Kotlar bloodline, who weighed over 130 kilograms (roughly 290 pounds). An effortless low leg kick dropped him instantly, leaving him unable to get back to his feet.

Next came the family leader Jan "Diego" Kotlár, who originally ignited the feud online. Muradov neutralized him alongside three other family members with simple takedowns and light ground-and-pound.

The last member of the bloodline, Patrik Kotlar, had been the most vocal trash-talker during the pre-fight build-up and press conferences. He also suffered the same quick defeat as the rest of his family.

While medical checks and broadcast breaks stretched the entire main event segment to six minutes, the actual total fighting time across all six matchups lasted two minutes.

Muradov currently fights for OKTAGON MMA, one of the top promotions in Europe, where he holds the light heavyweight championship. Before returning to the European circuit, Muradov spent nearly five years competing on the sport's biggest stage in the UFC.

After making his debut in 2019 by beating Alessio Di Chirico, he competed seven times total inside the Octagon. He racked up a 4-2 record with one no-contest in the UFC, highlighted by back-to-back wins over Trevor Smith and Andrew Sanchez that earned him consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses. He is now scheduled to face Krzysztof Jotko at OKTAGON 100 on Dec. 2.