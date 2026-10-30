Alina Dalaslan and Niamh Kinehan put their unbeaten records on the line for the vacant OKTAGON bantamweight title at OKTAGON 101.

With Lucia Szabova making her departure to the UFC , a new championship opportunity has opened up. The Slovakian fighter was previously the reigning champion in both the women's flyweight and bantamweight divisions at OKTAGON. Her departure has paved the way for a new champion to emerge.

The clash brings together two dangerous finishers with their unique combat sports backgrounds. However, once the dust settles in Stuttgart, only one will walk away with an unbeaten record and the coveted championship gold.

An electrifying showdown at OKTAGON 101 is about to take place, where two undefeated fighters head toward a career-defining night. Alina Dalaslan and Niamh Kinehan will face off for the vacant women's bantamweight championship on Jan. 16

Dalasan steps into this matchup with an impressive 6-0 professional record. The German contender managed to finish five of her opponents, establishing herself as one of the most dangerous rising stars in the division.

Furthermore, she carries amateur credentials as a former IMMAF champion.

The 26-year-old will have her home crowd support at the Hanns-Martin-Shleyer-Halle. Currently, she proudly sits at No. 1 in OKTAGON;s bantanweight rankings. If she manages to clinch a win, it would mark the pinnacle of her professional career so far.

She is up against a serious challenge- Kinehan. The British fighter boasts a 3-0 undefeated MMA record, with two of those victories coming by stoppage. Her most recent win was against Alana Cook at OKTAGON 93, where she impressively secured a second-round TKO.

Kinehan Brings Championship Striking Experience

Kinehan's impressive MMA record tells us only part of her story. Prior to stepping into the cage, the 27-year-old made a name for herself in the world of Muay Thai.

She managed to rack up several world titles, including championships under the WMO, WBC, and ISKA banners. Her aggressive pressure, sharp elbows, and striking accuracy have become her signature weapons. This wealth of experience could prove to be a game-changer against Dalasan. That said, the German fighter has already shown us her own finishing ability.

With the vacant championship on the line, both fighters have a great deal at stake and a lot to gain. OKTAGON 101 will crown a new women's bantamweight champion, but it will also mark the first loss for one unbeaten contender for the first time in her professional career.