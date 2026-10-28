Alina Dalaslan faces undefeated Niamh Kinehan for the OKTAGON women's bantamweight title at OKTAGON 101 in Stuttgart.

Dalaslan steps into the matchup with an impressive 6-0 professional record. The German fighter has made a name for herself by knocking out five opponents by knockout or technical knockout. Her fierce striking style has fans buzzing about her potential.

Scheduled for Jan. 16, the highly anticipated showdown will take place at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart. Both fighters have already established themselves with impressive performances. Now, they are ready to seize the championship opportunity awaiting them inside the cage.

Alina “Iron Fist” Dalaslan and Niamh “The British Razor” Kinehan are preparing for a battle that could define their careers. The two undefeated fighters are set to face one another for the women's bantamweight title at OKTAGON 101. Only one of them can walk away from Stuttgart with her flawless record still intact.

Known by her nickname “Iron Fist,” Dalaslan has a knack for finishing fights and now has the opportunity to transform her rising star status into championship glory.

However, Kinehan poses a serious threat. The Irish-born British fighter is enjoying her winning streak. She has initiated her professional MMA career with a flawless 3-0 record. This includes two victories by knockout or technical knockout.

Niamh Kinehan Brings World-Class Muay Thai Credentials

Kinehan brings an impressive background to the matchup, making it all the more interesting. Prior to stepping into the MMA arena, she established herself as a top-notch Muay Thai competitor. She also managed to claim prestigious titles from several organizations, such as ISKA, WBC, and WMO.

Among her many achievements, she also became an undisputed world champion in Muay Thai. Her wealth of experience could prove to be a game-changer as she faces an opponent who excels in striking exchanges.

She also carries her finishing abilities into the MMA arena, with her recent wins over Czerwińska and Alana Cook strengthening her reputation.

As of now, the stakes are incredibly high for both fighters. While Dalasan looks to defend her unbeaten record and claim the title on home soil, Kinehan aims to ruin that dream. Instead, she is eager to establish herself as a champion.

With a combined victory of nine and seven stoppages, the showdown is sure to produce fireworks. While one fighter celebrates championship glory at OKTAGON 101, another one will suffer her first professional loss.