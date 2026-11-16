UFC 334 will go down as one of the most exciting numbered events the promotion has put on this year.

These are some of the most interesting post-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC 334 .

In the main event at Madison Square Garden, Ciryl Gane defended his heavyweight title after a five-round war against the previously undefeated Josh Hokit. In the second-to-last match of the night, Kayla Harrison also kept her place on top of the heap at 135-lb after choking out women’s mixed martial arts icon Amanda Nunes.

Gurule's win over Hasan brought him back into the win column after previously losing to Rei Tsuruya back in May. The triumph also stood as the biggest victory of his UFC tenure in terms of odds, as some sites had him listed as high as a +650 underdog.

He has now won six times by decision.

Bilal Hasan

Hasan's loss to Gurule is the first defeat of his entire mixed martial arts career, amateur and professional. The bout also marked the most he had ever been struck in his UFC run, absorbing over 100 blows from Gurule.

His run in 2026 will now end at 2-1

UFC 334: Uroš Medić vs. Kevin Holland ends in a draw

Uroš Medić

Medic's draw against Holland is the first time he has been to one in his professional tenure. The fight also served as the most times he had been taken down in a UFC contest since his meeting with Myktybek Orolbai back in 2023.

The bout with Holland was the first time he had been to the scorecards in his career after 18 matches regardless of him winning or losing

Kevin Holland

Holland's fight with Medić is the first time going to a draw after a whopping 46 professional bouts. He has also outlanded his last six opponents in terms of significant strikes.

He has appeared on four numbered cards over the past year and eight months, fighting at UFC 334, UFC 327, UFC 318 and UFC 316. His UFC record now stands at 16-12-1-1NC

UFC 334: Caio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui

Caio Borralho

Borralho's win over Belgaroui was his second straight victory after previously besting Reinier de Ridder at UFC 326. The match also marked the first time he had crossed paths with an adversary that had never been ranked in the company since his battle with Michał Oleksiejczuk back in 2023.

Ten of his 19 triumphs as a professional have come via decision

Yousri Belgaroui

Belgaroui's loss to Borralho served as the first setback of his UFC stint, as well as his first since August 29, 2023 back on his appearance on the Contender Series. The contest also marked the most he had been taken down in the promotion.

All four of his professional losses have come by the scorecards

UFC 334: Kayla Harrison def. Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison

Harrison's win over Nunes was the first defense of her bantamweight strap since earning the belt back in July last year at UFC 316. In fact, it was the first time a women’s 135-lb champion had successfully retained the throne since Nunes did so at UFC 277 in 2023.

The victory earned her her second Performance of the Night award.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes' loss to Harrison is the end of her previous two-fight win streak. It's also the third time she had been beaten by submission in a professional contest. She is now 11-2 in promotional title fights.

Her UFC record now stands at 16-3

UFC 334: Ciryl Gane def. Josh Hokit

Ciryl Gane

Gane's win over Hokit was his fourth consecutive victory after losing to Jon Jones at UFC 285 back in 2023. It was also the first time he had gotten his hand raised in a match for the undisputed championship after three previous attempts. He is now the first French fighter to both capture undisputed gold and also defend it

This main event earned both contestants the Fight of the Night Award,

Josh Hokit

Hokit's loss to Gane marked his first loss as a professional. It was also the first time he had been outlanded in a UFC match. The tilt saw the American set a few new organizational heavyweight records, such as him logging the second most takedowns attempted in a 265-lb fight with 30 and the third most total strikes attempted with 384