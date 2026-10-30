Aljamain Sterling was very active on X, calling out the UFC to make certain fights, and he also pitched a fight for former champion Sean O'Malley.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is ready to settle an old score, and he is publicly inviting former rival Sean O’Malley to move up a weight class to make it happen. After O’Malley recently voiced a strong desire to run things back with current bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili, Sterling saw a perfect opening to pitch a rematch of his own.

The spark ignited on social media when O’Malley candidly admitted that while he wants a trilogy fight against Dvalishvili, fan interest might not be there right now. Sterling, who lost his 135-pound championship belt to O’Malley via a dramatic second-round stoppage at UFC 292 in August 2023, wasted no time jumping into the conversation on X.

"I’d like this one back too. Come to 145, since we’re talking about getting 'ones back,'" Sterling posted, offering the colorful superstar a clear route to redemption at featherweight.