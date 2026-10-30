"Getting Ones Back": Aljamain Sterling Offers Sean O’Malley a Route to Redemption at 145
Aljamain Sterling was very active on X, calling out the UFC to make certain fights, and he also pitched a fight for former champion Sean O'Malley.
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is ready to settle an old score, and he is publicly inviting former rival Sean O’Malley to move up a weight class to make it happen. After O’Malley recently voiced a strong desire to run things back with current bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili, Sterling saw a perfect opening to pitch a rematch of his own.
The spark ignited on social media when O’Malley candidly admitted that while he wants a trilogy fight against Dvalishvili, fan interest might not be there right now. Sterling, who lost his 135-pound championship belt to O’Malley via a dramatic second-round stoppage at UFC 292 in August 2023, wasted no time jumping into the conversation on X.
"I’d like this one back too. Come to 145, since we’re talking about getting 'ones back,'" Sterling posted, offering the colorful superstar a clear route to redemption at featherweight.
A Featherweight Reckoning
Since surrendering the bantamweight crown, Sterling has successfully transitioned to the 145-pound division. The Uniondale native made an immediate statement in his featherweight debut at UFC 300, dominating tough contender Calvin Kattar over three rounds to secure an emphatic unanimous decision victory. According to official UFC statistics, Sterling holds a 24-5 professional MMA record and averages 1.98 takedowns per 15 minutes, relying on his elite grappling and relentless mat control time to reset his championship pursuits in a heavier division.
Meanwhile, O’Malley finds himself at a pivotal career crossroads following consecutive title fight setbacks against Dvalishvili. Carrying an official 18-3 record with 12 career knockouts, O’Malley’s impressive 61 percent significant strike defense and precise distance striking made him one of the sport's biggest box-office draws. However, his immediate path to reclaiming bantamweight gold remains crowded. A move to featherweight would offer him a fresh narrative and a marquee fight without enduring the grueling weight cut down to 135 pounds.
Whether O’Malley considers jumping up to 145 pounds remains to be seen, but Sterling has clearly laid down the gauntlet for a massive revenge matchup that fight fans would gladly welcome.