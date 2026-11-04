Dan Hooker believes featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski should move up to lightweight and pursue a second UFC title.

While weighing his options for his next fight, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he is interested in challenging for the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje . With the champion's return timeline still unclear, ‘The Great’ also said he would be open to fighting Arman Tsarukyan, who is known for his dominant wrestling.

Having witnessed Volkanovski's rise up close, Hooker believes he has accomplished enough in the 145-pound division. He also feels that, even at 38, ‘The Great’ is still capable of beating the top lightweight contenders.

Veteran lightweight Dan Hooker is a close friend and teammate of Volkanovski at City Kickboxing in New Zealand.

Dan Hooker, during an interview with Submission Radio, backed Volkanovski's plans and believes he can defeat both contenders.

“I like both of those fights. I like Volk versus Gaethje. I like Volk versus Tsarukyan. I think he can get the job done. My man is like fine wine. He is getting better with age,” Hooker said.

Last month, Volkanovski surprised the MMA community by defeating the highly regarded wrestler and undefeated contender Movsar Evloev to defend his featherweight title. With this victory, ‘The Great’ has further strengthened the belief among fans that age is just a number for him.

Should Volkanovski Move to Lightweight?

At 38, Alexander Volkanovski is a two-time featherweight champion with six title defenses to his name. He has lost to only two fighters in the UFC: Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Both defeats came at lightweight. Considering his age and accomplishments in the featherweight division, it appears that Volkanovski has little left to prove at 145 pounds.

However, those defeats at lightweight could give his critics something to point to. As a result, another run at the lightweight division could be a compelling option for the champion.

Volkanovski has continued to improve with age and has also hinted that any fight resulting in serious damage could be his last. Therefore, even if he comes up short in another lightweight attempt, ‘The Great’ could still walk away from the sport with a featherweight legacy worth celebrating.