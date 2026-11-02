Dominik Humburger issues a terrifying warning to Patrik Kincl, declaring the former champion missed his only chance to beat him.

Speaking on the Slzy a Krev podcast, Humburger delivered a chilling warning to former champion Patrik Kincl- the golden opportunity to beat him has been closed for good.

Dominik Humburger weighed in 600 grams over the limit, completely derailing OKTAGON 95's main event. While many were quick to critique him, Humburger did not shy away behind a curtain of excuses.

A highly anticipated headline clash collapses on the scale during the weigh-in in Karlovy Vary. Shockwaves ripple through the local combat scene.

Humburger candidly shared how his health and training were severely impacted leading up to the fight in Karlovy Vary. Still, he stated that he was ready to walk through fire for the fight. Now, however, he is convinced that Kincl made a massive mistake by turning down the bout.

"If he had the best chance to beat me, it was in Vary, because the preparation and health condition were not completely OK. Believe me, this was his biggest, easiest chance to win against me, because now it won't happen anymore," he said.

Respect Shattered into Pure Animosity

The weigh-in disaster did much more than just end a fight. It annihilated a legacy of respect.

Previously, Humburger had openly spoken about idolizing Kincl, stating that he was his childhood fighting role model. Moreover, he did not shy away from apologizing for the weight mishap, as many as over two hundred times.

However, when Kincl decided to launch a personal attack against Humburger, going as far as mocking his character and his long service in the Czech Armed Forces, Humburger's once-idol soon turned into a bitter rival.

Finally, the sports narrative is no longer alive and breathing. Now, all there is left is pure, unadulterated hatred.

"Patrik Will Go Through Hell"

The fight is set to reach its gruesome climax early next year.

The grudge match is officially rebooked by OKTAGON MMA for OKTAGON 102 on Jan. 30 at the Home Credit Arena in Liberec. This time, as Humburger steps back onto his home soil, he isn't merely looking to climb the lightweight ladder. He holds a personal vengeance and plans complete retribution.

"I'm going to lock myself in the gym and come there in such a shape that I swear to God he'll experience hell."

Once the cage doors are locked in Liberec, Kincl is not just facing an injured opponent. Rather, he will face off against a man possesed.