Islam Makhachev has named undefeated lightweight prospect Magomed Zaynukov as the absolute best striker in his gym

Longtime teammate Magomed Zaynukov is one of the standout fighters in that room who recently drew immense praise from the welterweight king. Without a second thought, Makhachev named Zaynukov the single best striker in their entire gym

The secret behind the former lightweight champion's remarkable longevity is that he sharpens his game in a high-pressure Dagestani training camp where wrestlers face live intensity every single day.

Islam Makhachev captured the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 322 by defeating Jack Della Maddalena. He then successfully defended his title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in August, extending his dominant winning streak to 17 consecutive fights.

Islam Makhachev Praises Zaynukov After Five Years Training Together

Makhachev believes the pressure cooker environment of the Dagestani training rooms has created a massive problem for the lightweight division.

Speaking on a Complex Sports feature shared by Red Corner MMA, the UFC Welterweight Champion highlighted Zaynukov's evolution in the gym, saying, “Man this guy is a real deal, know, he's a one of the best striker and he's training with us last five years.

He added, “Everybody want to like take him down in our gym. You know, that's why he improved a lot from the last couple years because He can beat everybody in striking and everybody wants to take him down every day, you know, and he improved a lot."

When the reporter asked Makhachev to compare Zaynukov's technical debut against his infamous crowd scrap with Dillon Danis at Madison Square Garden, Islam highlighted his teammate's grit across all environments.

He replied, “Bro this guy has good experience in the street, the octagon, in the Muay Thai ring, you know, this guy is the real deal.”

Zaynukov is 1-0 in the UFC and 9-0 as a professional. Coming from a world-champion Muay Thai background, his lethal stand-up made him an immediate target for the gym's elite wrestlers.

After shattering the Contender Series lightweight record with 235 significant strikes against Lucas Caldas, Zaynukov dominated his official debut at UFC Abu Dhabi. He handed the 10-0 grappling specialist Damian Rzepecki a 30-27 unanimous decision loss. Rzepecki had no answer as Zaynukov shut down his ground game.

Though rumor mills linked the 31-year-old to a Nov. 21 bout against Manoel Sousa, Zaynukov confirmed on Instagram that recent surgery has sidelined him for the rest of 2026. He plans to return in 2027.





