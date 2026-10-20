Jake Paul wants Garcie family to train him for his MMA debut

Jake Paul has recently been pushing for Jon Jones to be released from his UFC contract so he can finally fight Francis Ngannou.

This heavyweight superfight started catching fire around 2020, when Jones began discussing a move from light heavyweight to heavyweight. Ngannou was climbing toward the division’s summit at that same time and won the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in March 2021.

With Ngannou recently competing at MVP MMA 1, where Jones was also present to watch him fight, the possibility of a showdown between the two has gained fresh traction. The Cameroonian-French fighter could face 'Bones' if the UFC releases the former two-division champion. For now, Jones is part of the roster and also in the drug testing pool.

The Most Valuable Promotions co-founder made the request using Shakur Stevenson’s recent departure from Zuffa Boxing as an example of how the long-awaited heavyweight superfight could happen outside the UFC. Jones and Ngannou have been linked to a blockbuster matchup for a couple of years, but negotiations never brought the fight to the table.

‘The Predator’ and the Jones were potentially set to clash, but contract negotiations became a major obstacle. Jones wanted higher pay for his move to heavyweight, while Ngannou had his own disagreements with the UFC over fighter pay, freedom, and contract terms.

These disputes eventually led to Ngannou’s departure from the promotion in January 2023. The promotion stripped him of the title. Jones returned to win the vacant belt against Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Ngannou went on to face Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile boxing bouts. He earned a massive payday from both fights and then returned to MMA under the PFL banner. 'The Predator' defeated Renan Ferreira by first-round knockout in October 2024 to become the inaugural PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. However, after just one fight, the PFL released him in March 2026.

Ngannou returned to MMA after a 2-year hiatus this year at MVP MMA 1, Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event, where he knocked out Philipe Lins in the first round.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, vacated his UFC heavyweight title and announced his retirement in June 2025 rather than face then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. However, he reconsidered his decision after the UFC announced plans for its White House event and expressed interest in fighting Alex Pereira.

Jones claimed that he was preparing for the event after receiving stem cell treatment for his hip issues, but negotiations fell apart over what he described as a lowball offer. Dana White maintained that Jones was never seriously considered for the card, citing his hip arthritis and other concerns. Jones also requested his release from the promotion.

White has no interest in working with Ngannou again, leaving a potential showdown between the two former champions dependent on circumstances outside the UFC. Jones' relationship with the promotion has also appeared not as smooth as before following the failed White House negotiations.

Jake Paul Uses Shakur Stevenson’s UFC-Linked Exit as Example

'The Problem Child' reopened talks after Stevenson's announcement that he had secured his release from Zuffa Boxing without competing for the promotion. The undefeated boxer had grown frustrated after several proposed fights failed to come about.

Taking to X, Paul asked whether 'Bones' could follow the same route.

“Can Jon Jones request a release like Shakur Stevenson so we can go ahead and do this Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight?”

He went on to say:

“They already said they are never working with Francis. So let Jon fly, and we can give the fans what they want. Please and thank you.”

Ngannou has responded to the post with a message of his own:

“Freedom isn’t free; it’s not given, but it’s taken.”

Jones has sent mixed signals about his future. He has declared that he is done fighting while leaving the door open to a possible comeback. Most recently, he has said that he will more than likely never fight again, and the Miocic bout was the last, but he also added that he is still undergoing drug testing and anything can happen in the days to come.