Jose Aldo has praised Alex Pereira, while comparing the Brazilian knockout artist to Mike Tyson and likening Jon Jones to football legend Diego Maradona.

Aldo believes that even though the Russian is the top contender, he would never give Evloev a chance to fight for the title if he were sitting in Dana White's chair, because the 32-year-old could beat anyone but doesn’t sell fights. Aldo then praised Jean Silva's fighting style while implying he would pick Silva over Evloev because the Brazilian offers more entertainment.

During a recent sit-down with MMA Fighting, " Junior " first gave his two cents on why the undefeated Movsar Evloev must be eliminated from the roster for putting on boring fights. Evloev will challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 this weekend.

Jose Aldo Considers Alex Pereira "One Of The Greatest Of All Time"

Jose Aldo praised "Poatan" and compared the latter to Mike Tyson, while noting that although Alex Pereira is not a well-rounded fighter yet, he still goes out there and "knocks people out."

"‘Poatan’ was already almost 35 when he joined the UFC, and he kept growing. He became champion in one division and then champion in another. And in terms of technical skills, let’s be honest, he doesn’t have an all-around skill set. He has a good level of kickboxing. His kickboxing is excellent, world-class. But let’s look at it: his wrestling is still developing; he’s still training his ground game, and he’s still developing in that area. So there are certain things he still needs to work on. But the guy is a Mike Tyson. He goes in there and knocks people out. There are so many things you have to consider that, to me, this guy is one of the greatest of all-time."

Jose Aldo compares Jon Jones to Diego Maradona

The former UFC featherweight titleholder lauded Jon Jones, comparing the former two-division champion to the legendary Diego Maradona.

“Just like I say about Jon Jones, who has every skill in the game. He’s a guy who sells. He’s like Maradona, who does stupid things outside the sport, but when he gets in there, he destroys people and puts on a show. He’s got charisma, he’s got everything. Everybody likes him. Everybody wants to watch him fight. It’s not just a matter of, ‘F*ck, I beat everybody.’ You beat everybody by laying and praying, drawing no attention, and nobody talks about anything. You know? There are a lot of things you have to weigh to determine whether someone is good or bad.”

Check out Jose Aldo's comments about Alex Pereira and Jon Jones below: