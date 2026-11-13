The former UFC middleweight champion spent time with young fans and showed off his wrestling skills ahead of his next RAF appearance in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev is a top class fighter so meeting him could be a unique experience for kids that are interested in combat sports. But he didn’t just pose for portraits. He showed the kids some of his wrestling moves so they could see what he could do up close. The young fans had a blast learning from one of the top MMA wrestlers.

Khamzat Chimaev is famous for his aggressive attitude in the cage, but his last appearance in the RAF fan zone showed a different side of the fighter. The former UFC Middleweight Champion took some time to hang out with young children fans and show off his wrestling skills.

Wrestling has been a big part of Chimaev’s success in mixed martial arts. He's known for getting the fight to the ground quickly and applying pressure when he's there.

His performance outside of the UFC is further proof of his wrestling skills. Chimaev has a 27-fight wrestling winning streak, three of those under the RAF banner. He started off on the right foot in the promotion pinning Dillon Danis in 44 seconds.

His skills and upbringing make him a great role model for young sportsmen. Seeing a professional wrestler perform live can give children a better idea of what they can do with consistent training, perseverance, and hard work.

Does Chimaev Have His Own Wrestling Academy?

There’s no proof Chimaev owns or has started a children’s wrestling school. He is not believed to be the owner of the Abu Dhabi Martial Arts Club, or ADMA Academy, where he trains.

NEXT GEN meanwhile is an RAF initiative to provide more opportunities for future wrestlers. The Abu Dhabi event will feature four age groups – U11, U13, U15 and U17. Young athletes will have the opportunity to compete and take their first steps in the sport.

Chimaev Set for Chris Weidman Clash in Abu Dhabi

Chimaev will now turn his attention to his next wrestling challenge. He is set to face former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman on November 14 at Etihad Arena. The two will compete for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship.

Weidman stepped in after Colby Covington pulled out of the fight due to injury. Several big names from the MMA world will also be there.

It was a very a very special moment for Chimaev, even with a big game ahead. Winning championships in pro sports is important, but inspiring the next generation can be just as important.