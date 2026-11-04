Brazilian flyweight prospect Marcos "Tailandês" Degli opens up about the invaluable mentorship of UFC standout Carlos Prates following his contract-winning performance on Dana White's Contender Series.

The connection between Prates and Degli went way beyond simply sharing a mat space at Vale Top team.

Degli did not step into Dana White's Contender Series alone. The former LFA champion brought with him momentum, a high finish rate, and the personal backing of one of the most lethal strikers in the sport- UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates .

They say birds of a feather flock together. For Brazilian flyweight prospect Marcos Degli, surrounding himself with greatness was more than a choice. It was a conscious decision.

As Prates blazed a path through the UFC with jaw-dropping knockouts, he ensured that he never missed an opportunity to showcase Degli's incredible talent to the world. Having a seasoned finish-master like Prates in his corner enabled Degli to gain an unshakeable mental edge when preparing for the biggest career opportunity of his life.

"To have him by my side, it's really important, because I feel confident and more prepared to get where I want. He knows how to show me the way."

Mentality of a Finisher

Prates' influence did much more than just sharpen Degli's skill set. In fact, Prates' presence helped transform his mindset too.

As Degli watched his teammate consistently conquer the world's premier organization, he slowly became convinced he belonged on the same stage. For Degli, having the influence and guidance of a world-class training partner helped validate his skills, eventually removing any lingering doubts he had before stepping under the bright lights.

"It makes me grow not only in terms of media, but also mentally—going in there more confident and thinking, 'Man, I train with a badass.' The guy says I'm a badass, so I think, 'Why couldn't I be the one with my hand raised?'"

The Blueprint to Octagon Success

With Prates charting his course, Degli is eager to follow in his footsteps down the path of destruction, bringing chaos with him wherever he goes. Armed with heavy hands and unyielding aggression, Degli isn't just aiming to compete. He is determined to become the flyweight division's next unforgettable finisher.