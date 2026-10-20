PFL s arena and unidentified MMA fighters pictured at the Professional Fighters League Europe (PFL) mixed martial arts event at the ING Arena in Brussels

PFL Chicago delivers first-round knockouts, slick submissions, and dramatic finishes as Jena Bishop defeats Liz Carmouche to claim flyweight gold.

PFL Chicago brought the excitement to Wintrust Arena last Friday, showcasing a thrilling night filled with incredible finishes. Fans were treated to everything from jaw-dropping first-round knockouts to impressive submissions, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. The highlight of the evening came when Jena Bishop made history in the main event, capping off a night to remember.

PFL Chicago Prelims Produce a Flurry of Finishes

The preliminary card featured several standout performances, with Eliezer Kubanza making quick work of Trey Waters. Kubanza secured a first-round TKO at 1:36, putting an emphatic end to their welterweight contest.

Gamid Khizriev also delivered a dominant stoppage, finishing Michael Boylan with elbows at 3:04 of the opening round. Meanwhile, Levan Khabalaev needed just 1:01 to stop Brock Hamer with strikes, adding another explosive finish to the night's action.

Cobey Fehr took a different route to victory, submitting Rosario Romero with a rear-naked choke in just 58 seconds. Kevin Pease also showcased his grappling, securing a rear-naked choke against Cassio Barao in the second round.

Elsewhere, Emiliano Sordi stopped Abraham Bably with punches in the second round, while Shannon Clark earned a third-round TKO over Lucero Acosta. Noah Hermosillo rounded out the stoppage winners by finishing Caden Cox with a body kick and punches in the third round.

Jena Bishop Makes History in PFL Chicago Main Event

The evening's biggest storyline came in the main event, where Jena Bishop defeated Liz Carmouche by unanimous decision to become the inaugural PFL Women's Flyweight World Champion.

Bishop overcame a strong opening round from Carmouche and relied on her grappling to control much of the contest. The victory also avenged her previous loss to Carmouche, who had stopped her in their 2025 meeting.

On the main card, Sarvarjon Khamidov added another knockout to the night's highlights, stopping Rafael do Nascimento with punches at 1:49 of the first round.

Although not every bout ended inside the distance, PFL Chicago delivered an impressive collection of finishes and a historic championship moment, making it a memorable night for the promotion.