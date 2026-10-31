NEW Rodrigo Sezinando ready for UFC return after lengthy layoff Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Rodrigo Sezinando returns Saturday at UFC Vegas 124 IMAGO/Lobeca

The Brazilian welterweight is set to compete for the first time since suffering an orbital fracture in the TUF 33 final against Daniil Donchenko.

From This Article 1 . Rodrigo Sezinando Opens Up About Recovery From Orbital Fracture

Rodrigo Sezinando is finally ready to return to competition after more than a year away from the Octagon. The Brazilian faces Theodor Berggren at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday, marking his first fight since losing to Daniil Donchenko in the final of The Ultimate Fighter 33 in September 2025. Beyond the disappointment of missing out on the tournament's title, Sezinando also suffered a serious facial injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period. Rodrigo Sezinando Opens Up About Recovery From Orbital Fracture Sezinando was stopped by Donchenko via first-round TKO in the TUF 33 welterweight final. The defeat was made even more difficult by an orbital fracture that affected three different parts of the bone. The Brazilian explained that he only discovered the extent of the injury several weeks after the fight, making surgery too complicated and forcing him to rely on natural recovery. "It was a very difficult period for me, being unable to fight," Sezinando told Ag Fight. "I'm someone who likes to stay active and compete regularly. Unfortunately, I fractured my orbital bone in three places in my last fight. That injury forced me to spend some time away from the Octagon. But finally, I'm back, recovered, and ready for war."

The fighter also explained why he did not undergo surgery. Since the fracture was diagnosed three to four weeks after the bout, he and his medical team decided that an operation would be too invasive. Instead, he had to wait for the bone to heal naturally, a process that took considerable time. Rodrigo Sezinando Reflects on TUF Coaching Experience Although he could not compete during that period, Sezinando remained involved with The Ultimate Fighter. In 2026, he returned to the reality show as part of Daniel Cormier's coaching staff, giving fans an opportunity to see another side of his career. The Brazilian said the experience helped him connect with a wider audience and added another valuable chapter to his professional journey. "Yes, definitely. I managed to gain quite a few fans through my participation in TUF," Sezinando said. "People really enjoy it because they got to see both my side as a coach and my side as a fighter. And I did too. It was an extraordinary experience being part of Daniel Cormier's team for two consecutive years. It was really interesting to be there and help out. Tina, another Brazilian from Rio de Janeiro, also won this year's women's TUF. It was a fantastic experience, and my résumé just keeps growing. I'm very happy with all the opportunities the UFC is giving me." Sezinando and Berggren will meet in a welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Interestingly, Berggren is also coming off a TKO loss to Donchenko in June.