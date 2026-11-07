Former bantamweight standout Sean McPadden has accomplished much in his journey as a martial artist. From humble beginnings as a hungry prospect, to headlining cards for the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA),

Eager to find a new sport to dive into, McPadden’s life would change forever after watching a WEC event as a young teenager. His curiosity for mixed martial arts grew even more after practicing a bit of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with a few of his friends that also partook in Taekwondo.

Born in 1995, Sean McPadden’s fascination with sports began to manifest at a young age. As soon as he could walk, the future mixed marital artist found his thrills by carving up the ice in hockey. From his formative years all the way to high school, the rink served as his calling as an aspiring athlete. That was until his time as a sophomore, which saw him lose his place on his school’s varsity team following an incident that he called “a little bit of trouble.”

“Lucky” has carved a legacy for himself, a legacy that only continues to grow as he steps into his role as a budding gym owner.

Wanting to train more with grappling, he decided to join The Academy MN in 2010, which is known today as one of the premier martial arts gyms in the Midwest. He also wound up training extensively at McCune's Martial Arts, splitting time between both gyms, while also becoming a member of the Academy MN’s fight team.

Sean McPadden: Becoming an Amateur Fighter and Multi-Time Champion

Starting his amateur career just two days after turning 18, McPadden describes this point in his mixed martial arts as a time to figure out who he wanted to be as a fighter. Meticulous in his drive to develop a well-rounded skillset, he trained relentlessly, even while being forced to wear a knee brace after suffering an injury.

In fact, he has stated that he was reportedly kicked out of McCune’s on three separate occasions for overtraining. This absurd determination to improve translated into a sterling 9-1 amateur record, with him capturing two titles under the Driller Promotions banner, a local promotion in his native Minnesota.

Sean McPadden Turns Pro, Climbs Up LFA Ladder

Turning professional in late 2018, McPadden logged a supremely dominant debut at LFA 56, choking out Jesse Wannemacher in just over a minute. Other than a few bouts in Shamrock FC and North Iowa Fights, “Lucky” primarily fought in LFA, where he racked up an incredible 4-1 record heading into 2023, finishing all of his wins inside the distance.

His warpath came to a thrilling head that September at LFA 168, where he faced off with fellow preeminent bantamweight prospect Mitch McKee. After an action-packed three-round affair, it was McKee who walked away with the victory at the Mystic Lake Casino.

Following his setback at the hands of “Merciless,” McPadden opted to retire from competition. His decision was mainly influenced by the growing concerns of watching how CTE affected his friends, as well as the birth of his daughter.

Sean McPadden Becomes a Gym Owner

Long before McPadden became a focal point of the LFA’s stacked bantamweight division, he began to discover another passion in combat sports: teaching. While still at McCune’s, he settled into a coaching role by teaching both Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. By 2021, however, he started to have dreams of opening a school and laying down roots of his very own.

Acting upon those desires in 2024, McPadden left McCune’s to found what is now hailed as one of the top up-and-coming mixed martial arts institutions in the Minnesota Metro area, the appropriately named Roots Mixed Martial Arts.

Situated in Rogers, the gym has grown steadily over the two years it has existed, touting a strong children’s program, with several students going on to place highly in local tournaments. The success of Roots has become so considerable that McPadden just recently left his job to focus on cultivating the gym and its pupils full-time.

Happily ready to build a legacy as a now fully dedicated gym owner, he now looks eagerly to the future and how far his trainees will go under his watchful tutelage.