Following Petr Yan's victory at UFC 333, Sean O'Malley is actively campaigning for a massive title rematch.

O'Malley (20-3) said on his SugaSeanMMA stream that he respects Yadong's resume but sees a bigger fight against the champion. He argued that Yadong can wait for the winner while the promotion books the higher-profile matchup.

The debate kicked off after the fight when color commentator Daniel Cormier brought up Yadong’s name during Yan’s interview inside the cage. O’Malley’s coach already shared his frustration with 'The Kung Fu Kid' appearing to get pushed. Finally, “Suga” has opened up about the situation, arguing that he deserves the shot.

Following Petr Yan’s successful UFC bantamweight title defense against Merab Dvalishvili on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, a massive discussion has ignited within the MMA community over who should face the champion next. Two clear frontrunners are currently in the conversation: Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong.

"Song's dangerous. Song's good as f---. He's well-deserving of a title shot after... He doesn't have to go out and fight Merab again. He could wait and fight winner me, Petr... Everyone knows this is an entertainment game. Me versus Petr will be massive."

Yadong (24-9-1), who lost to Yan at UFC 299 in March 2024, attended UFC 333 cageside. A rematch would allow him to avenge that defeat. He also appeared to be interested in fighting the Chinese fighter afterward, stating, “I’m ready to fight with any of them. Give me Song Yadong, give me King Kong! Give me anybody! Just make the weight and I will take you down!”

However, “Suga” was irritated that Daniel Cormier brought up Yadong’s name during the in-cage interview. On his YouTube channel, he said, "DC, I don't know what he's thinking. He's asking about Song Yadong. I'm trying to wrap my head around it... Even if they announce Petr vs. Song, I'm fighting Petr next."

He holds wins over both Yadong and Yan. He defeated Yadong by a highly debated decision at UFC 324 in January. He also beat Yan by a split decision at UFC 280. The result was a bit controversial, according to many fans. So, there is already a demand for a rematch between the two fighters.

At the UFC 333 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the situation, saying, “Me and the matchmakers were texting the entire night about Yadong and O'Malley. You know, obviously both are great options and it's a good problem to have to figure out which one of those two would be next.”

As it stands, the UFC is in a clear dilemma regarding who to book against Yan next. It remains to be seen who will ultimately secure the championship shot.