Syko Stu reveals the lasting effects of Raja Jackson’s 2025 attack, including a severe brain injury, memory loss, and having to relearn how to walk.

Recalling the extent of his injuries, Stu explained that he could not walk normally after the attack and had to relearn basic movements.

On the Space Of Solace Podcast with Matt Rosa and Neno Torres, Stu talked about the terrifying aftermath of that August 2025 event at KnokX Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles. His recent remarks shed light on the enduring effects of the attack.

More than a year later, after Raja Jackson's brutal assault at a pro wrestling show, Stuart Smith—known in the ring as Syko Stu—is still grappling with the fallout. The independent wrestler has shared how the incident resulted in a serious traumatic brain injury, memory issues, and physical injuries that demanded a long recovery.

“I really had to relearn how to walk. I couldn’t walk after that for a while. I did have a severe traumatic brain injury. I lost two teeth. I shattered my maxilla,” Stu said.

He also revealed that he spent an entire year away from work while attending medical appointments. His recovery remains ongoing, with continued treatment for his brain injury and plans for dental implants.

“I was off work for an entire year,” he added, explaining that his job involves considerable computer work and requires sustained concentration.

The incident occurred on August 23, 2025, when Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, slammed Stu to the mat and repeatedly punched him in the head. Other wrestlers eventually intervened to stop the assault.

Raja Jackson Attack Continues to Affect Stu’s Daily Life

Beyond his physical injuries, Stu said the traumatic brain injury continues to affect his memory. He described forgetting conversations within minutes and struggling to remember names and faces that he previously recognized.

“My wife, she’ll tell me something, then five minutes later I’ll forget it,” he said.

The ongoing cognitive difficulties have also complicated his hopes of returning to professional wrestling. Although Stu believes he remains physically capable of performing, remembering match sequences and coordinating the storytelling involved in a wrestling match have become major concerns.

“My doctors tell me I shouldn’t,” Stu said when discussing a potential return to the ring. However, he has not entirely abandoned the possibility, acknowledging that his love for wrestling makes it difficult to walk away permanently.

For now, his recovery remains a work in progress, with the lasting effects of the attack continuing to shape both his daily life and his wrestling future.