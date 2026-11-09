Tim Welch highlights the "brutal" nature of making it in the MMA industry

MMA fighter and coach Tim Welch has opened up about how challenging it is to truly make it in the mixed martial arts industry.

The modern-day sport of MMA is said to have roots in several ancient hand-to-hand combat sports, as seen in a number of civilizations far and wide.

Welch appeared to suggest that a significant part of one's success in the MMA business hinges on luck. "Red Hawk" further implied that not everyone is likely to fetch lucrative paydays and achieve monumental success in the "brutal" sport that is mixed martial arts.

MMA fighter and coach Tim Welch has put forth his assessment of how challenging the MMA industry could be for most people who try to build a successful career in it.

Speaking of MMA from a commercial perspective, the rise of the UFC over the past few decades -- and the erstwhile Pride FC and current promotions like ONE Championship -- have made it a notable sport worldwide.

Nevertheless, a considerable number of martial arts fans and experts have consistently maintained that the fighter pay in the MMA industry could most definitely be increased, particularly given the gargantuan revenues the top promotions rake in.

On that note, Red Hawk MMA Academy founder and head coach Tim Welch has taken to X and addressed the pitfalls of an MMA career. Seemingly imparting his views on how to approach the mixed martial arts industry, Welch wrote:

"In MMA your main goal has to be to improve your skills, enjoy the journey, enjoy practice, and become the best version of yourself. There's so much luck involved in 'making it' and making good money. Brutal f**king sport."

In MMA your main goal has to be to improve your skills, enjoy the journey, enjoy practice, and become the best version of yourself. There’s so much luck involved in “making it” and making good money. Brutal fucking sport. — Tim Welch (@TimwelchMT) November 8, 2026

Tim Welch has competed in MMA, coaches UFC fighters like "Sugar" Sean O'Malley and Tommy McMillen

Tim Welch accrued a professional MMA record of 14 victories and six losses, with his most recent mixed martial arts matchup coming in 2017. He's since focused on coaching and has produced multiple notable talents under his guidance.

Welch earned widespread laudation for coaching "Sugar" Sean O'Malley all the way to the UFC bantamweight championship. O'Malley, who's currently a former champion on a quest to reclaim the title, has often credited "Red Hawk" for his meticulous coaching and their longstanding friendship.

In addition to having coached O'Malley for several years, Welch has also helped other MMA fighters hone their skills. One such athlete who has risen to prominence in the UFC as of late is welterweight star Tommy McMillen.