TUF 34 winner Tina Black wants a top-10 or top-15 strawweight for her UFC debut and hopes to fight again before the end of 2026.

If there's one thing Tina Black is not interested in, it is taking the slow route after her recent The Ultimate Fighter live finale win. The Brazilian strawweight is eyeing her official UFC debut before the end of 2026 and is hoping to face a top-10 or top-15 opponent. Fresh off a second-round victory over Melissa Amaya, Black says she is ready to make a big impact in the UFC's 115-pound division.

Tina Black Targets Ranked UFC Competition

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Black made her ambitions clear while explaining that she is ready to accept whatever matchup the promotion offers.

“I’m prepared for any opponent who comes my way,” Black said. “Top 15, top 10, I don’t choose fights. I’ve never picked a fight in my career, but I hope I get a top-10 or top-15 opponent right away. I’m here to make history.”

Black successfully secured her spot in the UFC after defeating Natalia Alves and Delphine Benouaich during the tournament before stopping Amaya in the finale at UFC Vegas 121 on Sept. 26. The referee was forced to intervene at 3:19 when she dropped Amaya with punches in the second round.

The 30-year-old has also held championships in Invicta FC and A1 Combat, giving her experience beyond the TUF tournament.

A Busy Strawweight Division Awaits

Black is hoping to compete again before the year ends. She told MMA Fighting that she had already spoken with her manager about finding a matchup and felt healthy following her tournament run.

“I still want to fight this year,” she said. “I want to make my actual UFC debut wearing my UFC gear.

The strawweight division presents a significant challenge, with Mackenzie Dern holding the championship and established contenders competing for a title opportunity. Black has trained with several fighters in the division, including Tabatha Ricci, Virna Jandiroba, and Iasmin Lucindo.

Although Black has expressed interest in facing ranked opposition, no opponent has been officially announced. Her next booking will determine how quickly the TUF winner can begin climbing the UFC rankings.