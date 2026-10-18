NEW UFC Edmonton Makes History With 12 Finishes, Tying UFC Serbia Record Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Two strong muscular professional MMA fighters fighting, they are in clinch, wrestling in parterre on octagon floor. IMAGO / Depositphotos

UFC Edmonton ties UFC Serbia's modern-era record with 12 finishes, capping a spectacular night of knockouts and submissions in Canada.

From This Article 1 . UFC Edmonton Matches UFC Serbia's Finishing Record

UFC Edmonton brought an unforgettable night of excitement as the promotion made its much-anticipated return to Canada on Saturday. With an impressive 12 finishes out of 13 fights, the event tied UFC Serbia's record for the most finishes in a single night during the modern UFC era. From lightning-fast knockouts to hard-fought submission wins, there was hardly any chance for the judges to influence the results. The main event capped off the night perfectly, with Canadian fan favorite Mike Malott delivering a stunning finish against Joaquin Buckley, helping to secure that record-tying total. UFC Edmonton Matches UFC Serbia's Finishing Record UFC Serbia set the benchmark in August with 12 impressive finishes of its own. Now, Edmonton has joined that elite group, showcasing an incredible number of stoppages on the Canadian card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAsterclass (@mmasterclass_) The Edmonton event featured seven knockout or technical knockout victories and five submissions, leaving only one of the 13 bouts to go the distance. A number of fighters made the night unforgettable, including Cristian Perez, who delivered a stunning knockout of Kyle Nelson in just 27 seconds, and Mandel Nallo, who took down Nate Landwehr in the second round. Not to be outdone, Nick Galanti made a splash in his UFC debut with a first-round submission against Julien Leblanc. Mike Malott Caps Off a Historic Night The main event capped off Edmonton's incredible night, showcasing a record-setting performance. Malott faced Buckley in a high-stakes welterweight matchup, with both fighters looking to strengthen their positions in the division. After a cautious first round, Malott seized his chance in the second. He landed a knee strike to Buckley's head, quickly followed by a punch that knocked him out at 2:32 of the round. The knockout sent the Canadian crowd into a frenzy, ensuring that UFC Edmonton would be remembered for more than just its headline fights. With a total of 12 stoppages on the night, Edmonton matched UFC Serbia's modern-era record and delivered a memorable showcase for Canadian MMA.