UFC Referee Steps Away From 32-Year Undercover Cop Job

UFC referee Mike Beltran has finally stepped away from the law enforcement department to focus full-time on MMA refereeing.

Special Ops Magazine, honoring and reporting on military developments, took to X to break the news, with a heartfelt tribute to the valuable work Beltran has done with law enforcement.

The UFC veteran referee retired from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department after completing nearly 32 years of service. Even while balancing his life inside the cage, Mike Beltran never missed a step, climbing to one of the most prestigious roles before calling it an end.

After nearly 32 years of service, Mike Beltran has closed the chapter on a lesser-known aspect of his career. Now, the veteran referee is ready to commit to martial arts fully. But his decades as a protective force remain just as important.

UFC referee Mike Beltran recently retired from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department after nearly 32 years. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he joined law enforcement. His roles included deputy, training officer, gang suppression team member, deep undercover operative, and detective, capped by his final six years as a Task Force Officer with the DEA. From jails and streets to complex narcotics investigations, the East LA/Downey native brought the same discipline, street smarts, and never quit mentality he honed in uniform into the octagon, where he’s known for his calm authority and fighter first approach. Now fully focused on MMA, Beltran’s dual career stands as a rare bridge between protecting communities and protecting fighters inside the cage. — Special Ops Magazine (@specialopsmag) October 30, 2026

Before joining the police force, however, East LA/Downey native served time in the US Marine Corps. Transitioning to law enforcement brought multiple roles, including deputy, training officer, gang suppression team member, deep undercover operative, and detective.

Beltran spent the final six years of his service as a DEA (US Drug Enforcement Administration) Task Force Officer, dealing with complex narcotics and drug trafficking investigations. The same calm, authoritative personality that ensured fighter safety inside the cage also made him a trusted presence in high-stakes undercover missions.

From DEA to Martial Arts: Mike Beltran's Refereeing Legacy

Beyond the tense environment on the front lines of drug investigation, Mike Beltran's street smarts carried over inside the Octagon, too, ensuring fair play and fighter safety even in a thrilling setup.

Some of the most notable title fights that took place under Mike Beltran's supervision include Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson, Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes, and most recently, Tatiana Suarez vs. Zhang Weili.

Beltran's latest stint includes three fights on the UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev card, where he watched over Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov, Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes, and Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov.

The Dominick Reyes bout, however, didn't pass without controversy, with Daniel Cormier taking issue with what he deemed a late stoppage. The UFC commentator even joked about Beltran wanting to see "murder," even though Reyes later jumped to the referee's defense, slamming DC's framing of the incident.

Besides the casual commentary, Mike Beltran's refereeing career has received little backlash, highlighting his quick thinking, discipline, and dedication to fostering a safe environment for everyone.