Islam Makhachev has faced some of the very best the UFC has to offer, but there’s one fight he still loves to re-watch. His fight with Dustin Poirier.

“And I was able to get rid of him. That fight was fun for me.Poirier did not make it easy on himself.”

“The fight I keep rewatching is the Poirier fight. We fought like it was a street fight,” Islam told Red Corner MMA.

The two met at UFC 302 in June 2024. Islam Makhachev had a tough time as Dustin Poirier put up a great fight and made him work hard for the win. Makhachev explained the reason the fight is still his favourite during an interview with Red Corner MMA.

Poirier Did Not Make It Easy for Him

Islam Makhachev battle Dustin Poirier for the UFC Lightweight Championship on June 1, 2024. Poirier wanted to win the championship without a question for the first time, while Makhachev wanted another successful defence.



Things got even worse for Makhachev when Poirier landed an elbow to his forehead and cut him wide open. Clearly the winner would not have an easy victory. He kept fighting. The Diamond didn’t give Makhachev a lot of time to get into a rhythm.

Makhachev Found the Finish in Round Five

By the time the fight reached the final round, both men had been hurt. Finally Makhachev was able to take Poirier back to the matHe switched positions, and locked in the D’Arce choke, after trying for the guillotine choke. Poirier tried to escape but failed and tapped at 2 minutes and 42 seconds of round five.

It was a huge win for Makhachev, who made his third successful lightweight title defence. Again, Poirier was close to winning the title but failed to do so.

A Fight He Still Enjoys Watching

Makhachev has beaten several big names during his UFC career, but his choice says a lot about his recollection of the Poirier fight. It wasn't a walk in the park, not like he was in the driver's seat from the start. Poirier kept him working right to the very end, pushing him and landing some big shots.

That's probably why he remembers the battle so well. Makhachev had to work a lot for the result he wanted. While Poirier lost that night it was one of the toughest fights of his career against the champ.