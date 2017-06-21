BFL 50 most memorable moments – #41

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

41. Hall of Fame

Battlefield Fight League will induct the first fighter into the BFL Hall of Fame on June 24 at BFL 49. The inaugural inductee is none other than Graham Spencer.

Spencer holds a 10-1, 1NC record and is 2-0, 1NC inside the BFL cage.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native started his pro career in 2008 and went on a 6-1 run before his first glimpse of the BFL cage.

BFL 7 was the first time the promotion made the trek to Spencer’s home town and he was lucky enough to land a spot on the card. Unfortunately for him and his opponent Roy Bradshaw, the bout was declared a no-contest, as both fighters fell through the cage door. Spencer was driving through for a very deep double leg takedown and pushed himself and Bradshaw right through the cage door and onto the cement below.

He returned two months later at BFL 8 in front of the same arena in Nanaimo and took on Bruno Capdeville. This was a very hard fought bout, between two of B.C.’s best featherweights. Spencer did enough to land all three judges scorecards and had earned his first win inside the BFL cage.

With the victory, he would be granted a shot at the vacant BFL featherweight championship. At BFL 13, Spencer faced a man he knew from a previous outing — Shawn Albrecht. Spencer and Albrecht faced off in a King of the Cage match, three years prior, with Spencer coming out on the right side of the judges scorecards.

This match went a little differently. The two fought for four and a half rounds before Spencer was able to lock in a deep rear-naked choke to be declared BFL champ.

The Impact MMA fighter went on to fight twice for Alberta’s Maximum Fighting Championship (MFC) and was able to capture their 155-pound belt too.

During his five year professional career, Spencer was able to train with some of the best fighters in the world, which included some stints with Sacramento, California’s Team Alpha Male.

In 2013, following some nagging injuries, Spencer decided to hang up the gloves for good. ‘GSpence’ or ‘Cracker’ as some call him is now honing the skills of up and coming talent. He has opened a gym in Victoria called The Fitness Academy.

If you are in the lower mainland area and want to see this historic presentation, then head to the Hard Rock Casino, in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Saturday June 24 for BFL 49 and the first ever BFL Hall of Fame induction.

