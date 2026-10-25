Aaron Pico steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins for UFC 319 - Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Aaron Pico calls for a UFC featherweight title shot after stopping Losene Keita at UFC 333, with a Lerone Murphy rematch as his alternative.

Aaron Pico is wasting little time setting his sights on the UFC Featherweight Championship after delivering his first knockout victory inside the Octagon. At UFC 333, Pico stopped Losene Keita in 74 seconds and made his next move clear: he wants a championship opportunity, but he has a personal score to settle with Lerone Murphy if he doesn't get it.

Aaron Pico Calls for Title Shot After UFC 333 Knockout

“If you're asking me what I want, I want to fight for a title. But if that can't happen, I want a rematch with Lerone Murphy,” Pico told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview.



The 30-year-old featherweight made quite an impression against Keita on October 24 in Abu Dhabi. He started off strong, using his wrestling skills to keep Keita on the back foot. Then, with a powerful right hand, he sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, quickly following up with ground strikes to clinch a first-round TKO.

Lerone Murphy Rematch Would Settle Unfinished Business

Murphy isn’t just another name on Pico’s list of potential opponents. The British featherweight knocked him out in the first round on his UFC debut in August 2025, immediately shaking up expectations for Pico’s arrival. A rematch would not only allow the American to seek redemption for that loss but also serve as a true test of how far he’s come since their initial showdown.

Pico didn't hold back when he called out ranked fighters who he thinks are dodging tough matchups. He labeled them “ranking squatters,” insisting that contenders should stay active instead of just clinging to their spots.

While a title shot isn't guaranteed—especially since Pico is still building his UFC résumé—his quick finish of Keita definitely bolsters his argument for facing a higher-ranked opponent. Whether the promotion decides to give him a shot at the championship or sets up a rematch with Murphy, Pico has made his intentions crystal clear.