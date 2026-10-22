Alex Pereira has questioned Josh Hokit’s readiness to face Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title, raising concerns about the challenger’s cardio.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pereira was asked for his prediction for the UFC 334 main event and backed the Frenchman to get the job done.

Pereira, who shared the octagon with Gane at the UFC White House card, where he was knocked out, believes Hokit is not ready for a high-level fighter like the heavyweight champion.

UFC superstar Alex Pereira has weighed in on Josh Hokit’s chances against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane , as the two are set to fight in the main event of UFC 334 next month.

Furthermore, ‘Poatan’ was asked whether Hokit is ready for a challenge against the heavyweight champion. Pereira said he does not believe so, but acknowledged that the American has built a winning streak.

That said, the former two-division UFC champion questioned the level of competition Hokit has faced. The Brazilian also raised concerns about the American’s cardio.

"I don’t think so. Hokit is on a winning streak, but against opponents that are not in a good moment in the UFC. The results show that. If you see the last fights, he was actually getting very tired. Those guys aren't even in a good moment in the UFC, and he was already getting tired,” Pereira said.

Pereira emphasized that Hokit’s struggles with fatigue could become a major problem in a five-round title fight against Gane, and he predicted a difficult fight.

“So imagine a five-round fight. Unless he really changed from the last fight to this one, it's gonna be hard." Pereira said.

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Hokit does struggle to maintain his cardio during fights, as was on full display when he looked tired against Curtis Blaydes in a three-round fight. That said, despite the cardio issues, he remains undefeated and holds a professional record of 10 wins.

Josh Hokit faces a major test at UFC 334 as Alex Pereira prepares for Sergei Pavlovich

Hokit has no experience going into the championship rounds, and it remains to be seen how he will manage his cardio against a dangerous striker like Gane.

As for Pereira, he remains at heavyweight after his debut loss in the division against Gane, where he was knocked out in the second round and failed to capture the interim heavyweight belt. He is now set to face Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 335.