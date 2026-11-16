Demetrious Johnson could not believe he was watching a championship-level fight when he tuned in to watch Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334

Watching the clash unfold on his YouTube livestream, Johnson didn't hold back as Gane (15-2, 1 NC) spent long stretches backing away from Hokit's relentless forward pressure before edging out the 48-47 scorecards across the board.

Most fans walked away from UFC 334 raving about the heavyweight main event at Madison Square Garden. Between the non-stop pace, the Fight of the Night bonuses, and a UFC heavyweight record of 383 combined significant strikes, Ciryl Gane ’s unanimous decision win over Josh Hokit had plenty of people calling it an instant classic.

"Look at that footwork; that footwork is so horrible," Johnson said. "See, this constant going backwards, it's like you can't clinch? You can't knee? You can't shoot a takedown? Jeez. What are we watching right now? This is literally fcking horrible. I’d rather watch K-1 kickboxing than this sht… I am so disappointed."

Why 'Mighty Mouse' Saw It Differently

It might seem harsh when UFC CEO Dana White praised the bout as a "street fight" and fans loved the chaos, yet Demetrious Johnson watches fights through an entirely different lens. As one of the most technically gifted fighters to ever step into the Octagon, he doesn't get swept up in sloppy brawls; he watches knowing 10 different things he could have done better in every exchange. That's why he was one of the few voices to call it a terrible fight on a purely technical basis.

The UFC Stats tell the story of why the action looked so wild. Hokit (10-1) threw 384 total strikes and shot for 30 takedowns, landing just three, forcing Gane out of his usual clean rhythm. While Gane eventually caught a second wind in the championship rounds to land 237 of 343 significant strikes, the opening frames looked more like a barroom slugfest than a polished title defense.

Still, even Johnson admitted afterward that if Hokit spends the next year sharpening his kickboxing and clinch work, that cardio and pace could make him a real problem at the top of the division.