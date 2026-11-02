Demetrious Johnson breaks down Dan Miragliotta's controversy that could've caused Renato Moicano's loss to Tom Nolan.

'Money' was punching and trying to lock the rear-naked choke, but that's where the controversy happened- without a single warning, Miragliotta stood them up, taking a prime position from Moicano.

In the first round, Renato Moicano controlled most of the action by securing a takedown and holding onto a body triangle. The second round started with Tom Nolan leading the pace with his striking, but again Moicano used the same strategy and found himself holding onto the back of his foe.

Last weekend's UFC Fight Night main event sparked a controversy that has put the entire MMA community against the veteran referee Dan Miragliotta . The fight was between lightweight contenders- veteran Renato Moicano and newcomer Tom Nolan.

After the break, Tom immediately took advantage of the stand-up and knocked down Moicano and almost finished him. In the third round, he kept his foot on the gas and finished the Brazilian at 1:28 mark.

Many fans and fighters trashed Miragliotta's refereeing in the situation and blamed him for Renato Moicano's loss against Nolan. Among these many was Demetrious Johnson, one of the smartest and most accomplished MMA fighters of all time.

Demetrious Johnson Explains The Importance of Body Triangle

Demetrious Johnson first explained the importance of that particular position:

"If you guys do not know anything about mixed martial arts or the sport of jiu-jitsu, the body triangle is one of the most dominant positions you could be in," Demetrious Johnson began. "When I have somebody's back, and I put a body triangle on them, I can do a rear-naked choke. I can go reverse triangle. I can also go to a arm bar from the back. It's a very, very dominant position where I cannot get hit whatsoever, and my opponent has got to make sure he makes the right decision; that way he doesn't get submitted."

Johnson, skill for skill, is arguably the greatest fighter of all time; his game study and all-aroundness are easily top 5 in MMA. "Mighty Mouse" then watched the clip of the moment Renato's offense was taken and gave his live reaction:

"Let's take a look at this. 'Money' Moicano has got the back," he analyzed. "He's got the body triangle. Nolan is doing a good job of defending the hands. And then right here, right here, they lit him up out of the body triangle. It makes no sense"



Johnson was very explicit about what refs' job should be inside the cage:

"His job is not to oversee that the fight is being entertained," he continued. "His job is to make sure nobody f****ng dies and no fouls are committed. His job is not to, like, you know what, no, can't get out your body triangle. You've been there multiple times. Let me go ahead and break this up. Shut the f**k up."

Renato Moicano Does Not "Care" About Tom Nolan or Dan Miragliotta

Dan Miragliotta is one of the most experienced and well-reputed referees in UFC history. He could have made a mistake, but his mistake might've cost Moicano a significant victory.

Think about it: if Khamzat Chimaev was told by the referee to let go of his crucifix and stand up against Dricus Du Plessis, then that fight's outcome might've gone differently.

Tom Nolan thinks differently. The 26-year-old believes that the fight would've gone the same with or without that intervention from the referee.

More recently, Renato appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and shared his thoughts on the controversy. The 37-year-old is quite realistic and understanding about the situation, and he was only disappointed about getting less income because of the loss:

"I could not care less about Tom Nolan or Dan Miragliotta. It's just life, you know? Eventually, I'm not gonna be fighting anymore. Eventually, I will move on. I'm not gonna even remember the fight, you know? It is what it is. I'm not here to make friends. I'm not here to be nice to people. I'm here for money. The only thing that I get sad about it is I got only half of the paycheck, you know? That, that's my problem."