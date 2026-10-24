NEW Alex Pereira’s Coach Calls Out Tommy Fury, Offers to Step In as His Next Opponent

Plinio Cruz and Tommy Fury (Image Credits: Imago)

Alex Pereira’s coach has thrown his name into the mix to face Tommy Fury, offering to step in as the British boxer’s next opponent if a fight can be arranged.

Tommy Fury is one of the biggest names in Misfits boxing and has been a beast in the ring. He last fought in June, when he beat the world's strongest man, Eddie Hall, in an exhibition. Since then he has been looking for his next opponent. There is talk of a rematch with Jake Paul, but nothing has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira's coach Plinio Cruz has said he is open to fighting ‘TNT.’ Alex Pereira’s Coach Targets Tommy Fury Cruz isn't waiting around for Fury to find someone. He wrote that if Fury doesn't have an opponent, he would be happy and ready to step up and take on some boxing royal blood on Misfits Boxing. He wrote, “If @tommytntfury doesn’t have a opponent I’ll be happy and ready to step up and face some boxing royal blood @MisfitsBoxing.” Cruz has momentum behind him, too. He was first booked to face influencer and boxer Chase DeMoor at Misfits Boxing 30 in London on October 10, 2026, but DeMoor withdrew days before the fight with an eye injury. DeMoor's coach, Gary Olive, took the fight on short notice, and Cruz finished him with a second-round TKO, 58 seconds in, at the Copper Box Arena.

Indeed, a fight between the two would be interesting to watch, as Cruz has shown that he is not only a solid coach but also a great boxer, having finished Olive in just the second round. It seems that after his debut, he is eager to get back in the ring and fight again. Meanwhile, he has once again taken a shot at DeMoor. The Verbal Banter Between Plinio Cruz and Chase DeMoor Continues Cruz and Misfits heavyweight champion DeMoor have a clear rivalry brewing. A video went viral in which Gary Olive's team questioned Cruz's hand wraps and gloves before the fight. Cruz made fun of them for it, and DeMoor hit back by calling him "fatty." Pereira’s coach then accused DeMoor of running away. He wrote, “Pinocchio @ChaseDeMoor are you still alive ? Last time I heard from you you were really running more than Tom Hanks on Forrest gum! Let’s fight champ , don’t be scared I got you I’ll make it quick so you don’t hurt too much , and I’ll buy you a ice cream after." A Cruz vs. DeMoor fight would be a good one to watch. With the two taking shots against each other, fans will want to see them settle it inside the ring and find out who comes out on top.