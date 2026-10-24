Alex Pereira’s Coach Promises to Make Quick Work of Chase DeMoor and Buy Him Ice Cream After

Alex Pereira’s coach has boldly predicted a quick finish against Chase DeMoor, joking that he’ll buy the heavyweight ice cream once the job is done.

Recently, a video went viral after Gary Olive’s team raised concerns about Plinio Cruz’s hand wraps and gloves before their bout. Cruz mocked them for focusing on his team instead of the fight. De Moore then hit back by insulting Cruz and calling him “fatty.”

Now Cruz has shown his own class in the ring. He made his boxing debut against Gary Olive, and he took shots at Chase DeMoor after the win. The banter between the two hasn't stopped since, and Pereira's coach has once again gone after the influencer boxer.

Alex Pereira has risen fast in the UFC. He became a two-division champion and one of the sport's biggest superstars. He has worked hard for it, but the man behind him, Plinio Cruz, deserves just as much credit. Cruz has guided him as head coach, strategist and cornerman.

Meanwhile, calling him Pinocchio, Cruz asked if DeMoor was still alive, joked that the last he heard, DeMoor was running more than Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, and told him not to be scared. He promised to make it quick so it wouldn't hurt too much, and said he would even buy him an ice cream afterward.

He wrote, “Pinocchio @ChaseDeMoor are you still alive ? Last time I heard from you you were really running more than Tom Hanks on Forrest gum! Let’s fight champ , don’t be scared I got you I’ll make it quick so you don’t hurt too much , and I’ll buy you a ice cream after."

It seems the tension between the two is far from over. Misfits Boxing heavyweight champion DeMoor has already fought and beaten big names like Andrew Tate. However, his upcoming fight against Pereira’s coach makes things even more exciting, as the two already have a rivalry that has gone too far.

Plinio Cruz vs. Chase DeMoor Fight Fallout

Plinio Cruz, Alex Pereira's coach, was originally set to fight influencer and boxer Chase DeMoor at Misfits Boxing 30 in London on October 10, 2026. DeMoor pulled out just days before the fight, citing an eye injury.

DeMoor's coach, Gary Olive, stepped in on short notice to take his place. It didn't go well for him. Cruz stopped Olive with a TKO 58 seconds into the second round at the Copper Box Arena.

Cruz didn't let DeMoor off the hook afterward. He accused him of ducking the fight and challenged him to reschedule. Indeed, now a fight between the two will be interesting to watch out for.