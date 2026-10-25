Alexander Volkanovski’s Coach Takes a Shot at Charles Oliveira Over His BMF-Worthy Performance

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has taken a shot at Charles Oliveira, questioning whether the Brazilian’s performance was worthy of the BMF label.

Undoubtedly, Alexander Volkanovski showed the world why he is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. From Max Holloway to Jose Aldo, he has beaten many big names. Since 2019, only Ilia Topuria has managed to take the featherweight title from him. After defeating Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, talks have started about Volkanovski fighting Charles Oliveira for the BMF belt. Now, his coach Joe Lopez has said they are ready for the fight, but only under one condition.

Joe Lopez Open to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Charles Oliveira

Talking to Submission Radio, Lopez said his camp is up for any challenge and will wait to see what the UFC puts in front of them. His one hope is that Oliveira doesn't turn in the same kind of performance he did last time, because in Lopez's view it wasn't BMF-worthy. According to him, a fighter must give everything he has to win a belt like this, as the title will remain with him forever.

Lopez stated, “We’re up for any challenge, but let’s see what they put in front of us. I just hope Charles doesn’t put on a performance like he did last time, because it wasn’t very BMF-worthy, if that makes sense. If you’re going to fight for something like that, you’ve just got to put it on the line.”