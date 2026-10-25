Alexander Volkanovski’s Coach Takes a Shot at Charles Oliveira Over His BMF-Worthy Performance
Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has taken a shot at Charles Oliveira, questioning whether the Brazilian’s performance was worthy of the BMF label.
Undoubtedly, Alexander Volkanovski showed the world why he is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. From Max Holloway to Jose Aldo, he has beaten many big names. Since 2019, only Ilia Topuria has managed to take the featherweight title from him. After defeating Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, talks have started about Volkanovski fighting Charles Oliveira for the BMF belt. Now, his coach Joe Lopez has said they are ready for the fight, but only under one condition.
Joe Lopez Open to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Charles Oliveira
Talking to Submission Radio, Lopez said his camp is up for any challenge and will wait to see what the UFC puts in front of them. His one hope is that Oliveira doesn't turn in the same kind of performance he did last time, because in Lopez's view it wasn't BMF-worthy. According to him, a fighter must give everything he has to win a belt like this, as the title will remain with him forever.
Lopez stated, “We’re up for any challenge, but let’s see what they put in front of us. I just hope Charles doesn’t put on a performance like he did last time, because it wasn’t very BMF-worthy, if that makes sense. If you’re going to fight for something like that, you’ve just got to put it on the line.”
For those who don’t know, Volkanovski has 29 wins in his career, including 14 by knockout and three by submission. These numbers show how dominant he is inside the cage. He has ruled the featherweight division and has little left to prove. Now, there is talk of him moving up to the lightweight division.
Dana White Reveals UFC’s Stance on Alexander Volkanovski’s Potential Return to Lightweight
Before UFC 333, Dana White was asked about Volkanovski wanting another shot at 155 pounds. White said the promotion would be fairly open to giving the champion whatever he wants at this stage of his career.
A fighter who has reached Volkanovski's level and done what he has done, White said, doesn't hear many "no's" from the UFC. If there are things Volkanovski wants to try before he hangs it up, White is sure the promotion would be very supportive.
Volkanovski has fought at 155 pounds before. He took on Islam Makhachev in their first meeting and gave him a tough fight, so he knows what the weight class feels like. With his coach now saying they are open to facing Oliveira, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the Aussie legend.