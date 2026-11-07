Josh Hokit has continuously been taking shots at Ciryl Gane ahead of their UFC 334 heavyweight title bout. But "Bon Gamin" says that he isn't interested in trading insults.

The 36-year-old then explained that he is comfortable with who he is and doesn't feel the need to respond to every insult that "The Incredible Hok" makes. He also revealed that he works with a mental coach to avoid the distraction before the fight.

"You can insult my mother. You don't know my mother," Gane said in French .

During a recent sit-down with RMC Sports Combat, Ciryl Gane was asked whether there was anything Hokit should not say before they meet inside the Octagon. To which "Bon Gamin" said that he doesn't think the Americans' trash talk can get a reaction out of him. The Frenchman says his challenger can make things personal, and it still won't get under his skin.

Josh Hokit, meanwhile, has been bringing up Gane's eye pokes. The American recently posted a training video on X of him getting pepper sprayed, mocking the accident due to which the Frenchman's fight with Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 got declared a no-contest.

Gane knows his opponent has been calling him a cheater, but he is very sure of himself, and such accusations don't bother him.

"When I look in the mirror, I know I'm not a cheater." Gane said.

However, Gane believes that Hokit has nothing new to use other than the same criticisms that were used by others against him.

Gane Says Hokit Is Different Away From the Cameras

Despite all the trash talk, Gane does not have any personal grudges against "The Incredible Hok." During the same interview, the heavyweight champion revealed that he met Hokit during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House and said that the two got along well when they shared a moment in the locker room.

As for the American's loud personality, "Bon Gamin" believes that it is partly for entertainment and means no harm. He also thinks Hokit is smart enough to use that image to unsettle certain fights, even though it hasn't worked on him.

However, Gane isn't overlooking the unbeaten contender, praising Hokit's athleticism, wrestling, and pace he brings in the early rounds of the fight. So far, Hokit has won all of his pro fights, including a stoppage over Derrick Lewis.

Gane believes Hokit's biggest strength comes from his ability to mix striking and wrestling while keeping the pressure on his opponents. To counter that approach, Gane's game plan is to rely on his movement and ability to read Hokit's attacks. He is also confident that Hokit will make a mistake by trying to beat him in a straight striking contest.

The two will lock horns on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in Newyork, where Gane makes his first defense of the undisputed heavyweight title.