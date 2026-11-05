David Onama Seemingly Leaks Full UFC 335 Card

UFC 335 may have just been made official... but not from the UFC, from featherweight contender, David Onama.

There are three fights that Onama notes, however, that fans were unaware of until his latest post, which has since been taken down.

We know that Diego Lopes will move up in weight to lightweight to challenge Charles Oliveira for the BMF title. We also know that the co-main event will be five rounds at heavyweight between Alex Pereira and Sergi Pavlovich.

Without even competing in 2026, David Onama may have made a huge mistake. Taking to Instagram , the featherweight contender seemingly leaked the entire UFC 335 card, with some interesting additions to the bouts we already know about.

David Onama Leaks UFC 335 Card

In the deleted post from Onama, the main card looks to be one of the best main cards in recent memory. Headlined by the two five-round bouts we're aware of, the three additional fights on the card are all blockbuster ones.

Onama's post suggested that Ian Machado Garry will return after his unsuccessful attempt at capturing welterweight gold. If true, Garry will clash with Gabriel Bonfim, the surging Brazilian who is making waves at 170lbs. Bonfim is 7-1 in the UFC, enjoying a five-fight winning run. He was scheduled to face Sean Brady this weekend, but the American had a staph infection, and the fight was cancelled. He gets an even bigger fight in Ian Garry at UFC 335.

The second fight rumoured is Yair Rodriguez vs Steve Garcia. Rodriguez had to withdraw from yet another fight in September due to an injury. He competed just once in 2025 and once in 2024. Garcia lost to Diego Lopes at UFC Freedom 250, but before that was enjoying an impressive seven-fight winning run with six finishes.

The third and final fight announcement was for David Onama himself, who is seemingly matched with the action Tommy McMillen. Onama hasn't fought since his main event loss to Steve Garcia over a year ago. Prior to that, he enjoyed a five-fight winning run. McMillen has taken the UFC by storm, put on one of the fights of the year in just his third UFC outing and is quickly becoming must-watch. The American is already 3-0 in the UFC despite only debuting in April and has picked up three post-fight bonuses. If McMillen is added to this card, it's going to be a banger.