Dominick Reyes continues his feud with Daniel Cormier while also clarifying it's not personal.

Reyes had an all-good post-fight interview inside the octagon with DC, but after watching his fight, he expressed his clear annoyance over Daniel Cormier's commentary on The Ariel Helwani Show.

After putting on a strong performance against fellow light heavyweight contender Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333, Dominick has been in the spotlight for blasting DC for what he perceives as " biased commentary " in his fight.

Later, the duo also went back and forth on social media. While talking to 'Gamebred' about this issue, Dominick opened up about his perspective:

"It's nothing personal, really. It's just do better. That's just the bottom line is do better, man. Like don't be ill-prepared, you know, for your job; you know, show up and be prepared."

Dominick Reyes Just Wants Daniel Cormier To Be More Accountable

Dominick told Masvidal how a commentator's objectivity and research affect a fighter's career. He said, "I feel like at times he doesn't do the research necessary for the position. I feel like he does, you know, but there's times when he doesn't, and it's obvious, it's blatant that he doesn't know what he's talking about, or he's just talking for the sake of talking, or that he's being biased. He really likes those Russian fighters, man. Those Caucus Mountain region guys."

Talking about how a fight's commentary changes fans' perception, 'The Devastator' said, "They don't know everybody's story. So, if the commentators be like, "Oh, this is whack." Or, you know, just saying things, then the fans are going to be like, "Yeah," you know, they're just going to rally behind them. So, I just think they have a responsibility as a commentator to be great at their job, you know? That's my whole thing. Just be great at what you do, no matter what it is."

Dominick Reyes Proves Exactly Where Daniel Cormier Was Wrong At UFC 333

When Jorge Masvidak said that we all have opinions, Dominick Reyes argued that a commentator's job is fact-based and not opinion-based. He even came up with an instance from UFC 333 where Cormier messed up by giving wrong information on Murzakanov's fighting stance.

"I'll just give you one example right now. In my fight, he said, you know, Azamat coming out, and he's decided to fight southpaw in this fight because of Paulo's kicks. Like, bro, he's a southpaw. He's never fought orthodox in his entire career. Like, that has nothing to do with the fact at all."

Cormier has been taking all the criticism and disrespect from Reyes in a friendly way, and even Reyes has softened his stance over time as he has acknowledged that commentators are also doing their best.