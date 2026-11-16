Former UFC two-division titleholder Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, has opened up about their divorce.

In February 2026, the two finally reached an out-of-court settlement. Giorgina withdrew her complaints, and they also settled their divorce and custody arrangements.

In November 2025, Giorgina reportedly filed a complaint against "El Matador" over alleged domestic violence and abuse. Topuria denied the allegations and accused his ex-wife of making unreasonable financial demands.

Topuria took a break from fighting in November 2025 due to issues related to his separation from Giorgina Uzcategui. Reports of Topuria and Giorgina's split had first emerged in September 2025, and the former UFC champ later confirmed that he had already filed for divorce in Spain.

As per reports, their daughter will live with her mother in Madrid, while Topuria will be able to meet the child as per the standard visitation schedule.

Ilia Topuria's Ex-Wife Giorgina Uzcategui On Their Divorce: "Best Decision"

It's been nine months since their high-profile divorce, and Giorgina Uzcategui has now opened up about the split. In an interview with Josue Moreno, she explained how difficult the separation was for her. Giorgina also confessed that she had imagined spending her whole life with Topuria. However, she now has no regrets about the split.

"Honestly, going through a divorce is very complicated because, in my case, I chose to get married for life. And when you make that decision, you envision a life together; you believe this is the love of your life. And you imagine looking at each other on your last day and seeing everything you've done together. These aren't easy decisions, and it isn't an easy process, but in my case I think it was the best decision I could have made. Continuing the relationship would have meant compromising with myself in a way I couldn't accept."

Lastly, she wished "El Matador" the best for his future during the same sitdown.

"I wish him the best because he is my daughter's father. And he has been a very important person in my life. But now our paths have separated."

Check out Giorgina Uzcategui's comments below:

Ilia Topuria's First MMA Loss Was Brutal, And It Happened After The Split

Ilia Topuria suffered the first loss of his career earlier this year at the White House and also lost his lightweight title that same night. During the title unification bout, the now-former two-division champion broke both orbital bones, his foot, and his nose. After Round 4, his corner decided to stop the bout.

In the past few months, the Georgian-Spaniard has had to spend time on the sidelines recovering.

Topuria still has not started hardcore MMA training but expects to do so from January and believes he will return in the second quarter of next year. The 29-year-old would love to face Paddy Pimblett or rematch champion Justin Gaethje.