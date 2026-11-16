Sean O’Malley wants the UFC to do something as people continue to point out Ciryl Gane because of his eye poke habit

“Just because the ref didn’t see it, it doesn’t count? It could’ve completely changed that fight. Clear eye poke and needed to take a point… UFC needs to take action. How is it that confusing?”

Sean O’Malley believes the UFC needs to address the issue of eye pokes once again after the incident involving Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 .

Gane ran into big trouble defending his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Hokit said an eye poke in the first round later hampered his vision for the remainder of the fight and he was seeing "triple vision" after the eye poke . But Gane didn’t lose any points and defended his title after five rounds.



In a video on his YouTube channel, O’Malley discussed what happened. He believes the eye poke could have made a difference in the fight and the fight could have ended in a draw. He believes the UFC should be stricter on these types of fouls especially a title fight of this stature .

O’Malley Has an Idea to Help Referees Catch Fouls

O'Malley also had a way of making sure such problems were reported. He believes that judges and referee should wear an earpiece that allows another official to watch video of the fight and tell them if they miss something important.



This would be great for catching eye pokes and other fouls better during a fight. If the referee doesn't see something, the guy watching the video can tell him through the earpiece and they can take a proper action against it . It all happens so quickly inside the Octagon that referees can't see everything. O’Malley’s idea could help them not to miss important events that can change the course of a fight.

Gane Has Faced Eye-Poke Criticism Before

This isn’t the first time Gane’s had trouble with eye poking people. Gane poked the heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in the eyes on two occasions during their Oct. 2025 fight at UFC 321. The fight was not what we thought. Aspinall could not carry on the fight and it ended in a no contest .





There were plenty of fans who were upset by the situation and asked why fighters aren’t penalised more often for poking someone in the eye. Another well-known referee, Herb Dean, also said referees should be more strict about these types of fouls.

For now, O’Malley says he wants the UFC to find another way to address the problem. So just because the refs don't see the foul in a fight doesn't mean the fighter shouldn't be punished.

'You poke a guy in the eye, and you blind him, and the whole fight changes. Maybe it won’t happen again if there’s another official to tell the ref what’s going on.”