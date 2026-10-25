Two-division UFC champion Islam Makhachev sent a message to Movsar Evloev after the 32-year-old Russian fighter tasted defeat for the first time this past weekend.

After the loss, Makhachev showed support for Evloev. The pound-for-pound king posted this on his Instagram stories:

The then-undefeated Russian fighter struggled to find his range and rhythm. Although he managed to score a few takedowns, he failed to keep the Australian pinned down. In Round 2, Volkanovski walked him down, stunned him with a series of punches, and secured a TKO victory with ground-and-pound.

At UFC 333 , Evloev was knocked out in the final seconds of the second round by current and two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

“A real man. A good brother to everyone around him. That’s worth more than any belt.”

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments about Movsar Evloev below:

Movsar Evloev's Classy Message Post-UFC 333 TKO Defeat

Movsar Evloev showed humility in defeat. He shared a classy message during the post-fight octagon interview, praising his Australian rival and telling fans that it is better to lose to the best, like Volk, than anyone else. He said:

“He’s like good wine, older, stronger, better. He’s truly a legend. He's still good, and I am grateful for this opportunity... I did not prove that I am the best. I am not yet, maybe... Alex, great champion, and I am glad to be here to share the cage with him. It's better to lose to a great guy like him than to lose to ."

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

Evloev also shared a post-fight message with his followers on X. He posted :

"Alhamdulillah for everything. Today wasn’t my day. Everything is written by Allah, and I accept whatever He has planned for me. Congratulations to Volk. He was the better man today. Thank you to the UFC for giving me the opportunity to fight for the title, and to all my fans."

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

What Evloev needs to do next to earn another title shot remains a mystery for now. Even Dana White refused to reveal during the post-fight presser whether 2-3 more wins can earn the Russian a second championship opportunity.

Check out Dana White's comments below: