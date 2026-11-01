Jacobe Smith continues his impressive run with another victory, defeating Randy Brown in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123.

Smith entered the bout against Brown full of confidence. Just this month, at UFC 332, he knocked out Bruce Whitehead in the first round, marking his fourth straight finish. Meanwhile, Brown was on a two-fight losing skid.

Brown was originally slated to take on Carlos Leal, but Leal withdrew from the bout, and Smith replaced him.

Jacobe Smith put on an impressive performance in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 against Randy Brown, despite accepting the fight on just 12 days’ notice.

Both fighters remained cautious in the early exchanges in the first round. Smith threw kicks but didn’t land any, though a few of his calf kicks connected. There wasn’t much action. With 1:30 left, Smith took Brown down, took top control, and held Brown there until the round ended.

In the second round, Smith landed a few great strikes, pressed Brown against the cage, and took him down with four minutes remaining. From top control, he landed great elbows and opened a cut on Brown. Smith continued to work elbows on the cut, with blood flowing. He dominated the round.

Heading into the third, Smith led two rounds to zero, so Brown’s only option to win was a finish. ‘Cobe’ pressured forward, slammed Brown, and took top control with three minutes still remaining. He targeted the cut with elbows, while ‘Rudeboy’ constantly tried to set up a submission from the bottom to get the finish, but couldn’t.

All Judges scored the contest 30-26, awarding Smith a unanimous decision victory; with the win, he maintained his undefeated record and extended his winning streak to 14.

Jacobe Smith sends a warning to the welterweight division after dominant UFC Vegas 123 win

Smith in his octagon interview made it clear that he believes he can compete with anyone in the welterweight division. The 30-year-old said he did not enter the fight with a fixed game plan because of his confidence in his all-around abilities.

“I tell you what, my black ass didn't have a plan. I just feel like I'm good everywhere and I can do whatever. I mean, it is what it is, but I know where we the best at. And I don't give a damn who it is. Go find anybody in this division. Ain't nobody beat me in wrestling. And good luck in the fight game because I'm turning out to be exactly who I know I'm gonna be,” Smith said.

Check out Jacobe Smith's comments below:

Smith has shown that he possesses incredible wrestling skills and a well-rounded game, both of which a fighter needs to reach the top of the UFC. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up against following his impressive victory over Brown.