Joshua Van addresses Alex Pereira's accusations against Daniel Cormier, believes "feelings" sparked UFC star's remarks

UFC staples Alex Pereira (left) and Joshua Van (right) are both revered for their extraordinary striking skills.

Joshua Van has weighed in on the debacle between Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier, following "Poatan's" accusations against the UFC Hall of Famer.

Cormier, on his part, disagreed and clarified that he had no influence whatsoever on the UFC's decision to grant Hokit a title shot over him.

Pereira recently suggested that Cormier's public analysis regarding the UFC heavyweight title landscape helped Josh Hokit leapfrog him into a title fight against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane .

Alex Pereira has lately found himself at odds with former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The latter also happens to be a UFC color commentator and a prominent MMA analyst on social media.

Well, reigning UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has now chimed in on the situation involving Pereira and "DC."

Joshua Van believes Josh Hokit deserves a UFC title shot over Alex Pereira

Currently, the undefeated Josh Hokit is booked to take on Ciryl Gane for the latter's UFC heavyweight championship, with the duo set to headline UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14.

On the other hand, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is booked to clash against Sergei Pavlovich in the co-headlining heavyweight matchup of UFC 335 on December 12. Pereira is coming off a TKO loss at the hands of Gane in their interim UFC heavyweight title bout that was held in June.

In an edition of Outta Pocket with RGIII, Joshua Van was asked about Pereira's act of accusing Cormier of influencing the UFC to give Hokit a title shot over him.

Van responded by implying that Pereira had a one-sided loss against Gane in his latest fight and giving him a title shot, against Gane nonetheless, wouldn't have been feasible. He said:

"I think Josh Hokit deserves the title (fight). Because think about it, man. It don't make sense. Yeah. I think he (Alex Pereira) is fighting some other guy, right?"

Joshua Van highlights how "feelings" affect fighters, including Alex Pereira, after a loss

Joshua Van was asked about whether he believes Pereira's allegations against Cormier hold credence or the Brazilian MMA superstar is simply being paranoid.

The 25-year-old responded by explaining that Pereira is coming off a tough defeat, and fighters sometimes get emotional off such defeats, which is why their assessments may not be on point during that phase.

Van stated, "Yeah, I think to be honest, you know, we all fighters, when we take some loss, you know, we kind of get in our feelings."

The Myanmar-born U.S.-based fighter added, "So I think until he wins his next fight, he get his title eventually, and then everything will make sense to him."

Watch Joshua Van discuss the dispute between Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier below (*comments at the 36:26-minute mark of the video):