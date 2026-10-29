May 17, 2025, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Julian Erosa and Melquizael Costa step in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Burns vs Morales on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. ( PxImages) Las Vegas, Nv United States - ZUMAp175 20250517_zsa_p175_209 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan will see one fighter perform his last dance as a decade-long chapter comes to a close.

While he still remains just as passionate about entering the cage and fighting down to the wire, Juicy J feels it's finally time to set a date to walk away from the competitive heat. And the UFC veteran wants that decision to come on his terms.

The 37-year-old has been active in the MMA circuit since 2010, flaunting nearly two decades' worth of experience in the combat scene. As he braces for his 45th showdown, however, Erosa can feel his priorities shifting.

'Juicy J' is all set for one final Octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 123 before he rides off into the sunset. Facing Jeong Yeong Lee for his 19th UFC outing on Saturday night , Julian Erosa has revealed what exactly prompted him to hang up his gloves.

"Cognitively, you know, it comes down to as simple as this. It's like I want to retire from fighting. I don't want fighting to retire me," Erosa told MMA Fighting's Mike Heck. "I've seen a lot of people go out, you know, seven-fight losing streaks and, you know, tarnish their records a little bit. And not only that, take stuff away from themselves physically, mentally."

Considering how physically demanding fighting is, Erosa's words especially strike a chord. It's not uncommon for fighters to end their careers as a shell of their former selves. A severe knee injury forced Cain Velasquez to put his gloves down, while TJ Dillashaw announced his retirement after agonizing shoulder dislocations and subsequent surgeries.

In comparison, Erosa appears firm about where he wants to spend his energy instead.

"I don't need fighting to carry me financially. So if that's the case, I don't want to give my health away to anything. I'd rather give my health away to my kid and my wife and my family instead of fighting."

Besides what awaits him beyond the horizon, though, Julian Erosa hasn't changed anything in his approach to his final fight.

Julian Erosa Still As Hungry As He Expects Long Showdown

Julian Erosa may have set a date for his retirement, but that's far from what's in the back of his mind. Instead, the featherweight is treating this training camp like any other, refusing to ramp down his efforts even for a final fight.

"I try to keep my mind off of that because I want to be in here, treat it like every other camp. I don't want it to be some sort of stigmatized thing. It's my last fight, and I don't want people thinking that I'm not working hard. I'm working my a** off for this fight," Juicy J explained.

While the emotions surrounding leaving the high-octane environment remain heavy, the American is more focused on his Jeong Yeong Lee clash. And apparently, fans may be in for a "vintage Juicy J" performance, as Erosa noted.

Riding a two-fight losing skid currently, Julian Erosa will definitely want to return to the winning column before he retires. However, win or lose, the featherweight seems to have set his decision in stone.