Lucia Szabová’s last title defense went all five rounds against Lucie Pudilová. Her first UFC opponent, Tainara Lisboa, brings a different challenge into Saturday’s matchup.

Lucia Szabova last fought on Aug. 1, defending her OKTAGON bantamweight championship over five rounds against Lucie Pudilová. Three months later, the undefeated Slovakian is preparing to make her UFC debut against Tainara Lisboa at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan in Las Vegas. The move comes after a return to competition that took her from a lengthy absence to the top of two divisions.

Szabová Went the Full 25 Minutes

Szabová had been away from MMA for almost three years when she returned in March 2024. She defeated Cornelia Holm in July 2021 before stepping away to become a mother. Her resurgence began with an armbar submission of Roza Gumienna, and she followed it with two wins, one over Aitana Álvarez and the other over Kalindra Faria before moving into title contention.

The first championship came against Cecilie Bolander in August 2025. Szabová stopped the Norwegian with sheer dominance in the opening round, then dropped to flyweight and conquered Leidiane Fernandes in April 2026. That victory made her the first woman to hold OKTAGON titles in two divisions.