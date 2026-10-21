Michael Bisping Picks UFC 333 Main Event Winner

UFC hall of famer and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has taken to his YouTube channel to pick his UFC 333 main event winner.

The former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, has taken to his YouTube channel to discuss this weekend's UFC 333 card, including the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev for the featherweight strap.

Discussing the headline bout, Bisping said, "Listen, Volkanovski is the man, but you can only do this for so long. He is 38 years old, he's had an incredible run, he's fought nothing but the best, the best guys." and proceeded to read out his UFC record which includes names such as Max Holloway (three times), Diego Lopes, Chad Mendes and Brian Ortega.

He went on to say, "How does he do it? The man has a ridiculously high fight IQ. His wrestling takedown defence is phenomenal. He claims that if Movsar wants to wrestle, he will lose that battle and if it stays on the feet, Volkanovski is much slicker. He's got beautiful footwork. He understands it at such a high level."