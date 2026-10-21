Michael Bisping Picks UFC 333 Main Event Winner
UFC hall of famer and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has taken to his YouTube channel to pick his UFC 333 main event winner.
The former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, has taken to his YouTube channel to discuss this weekend's UFC 333 card, including the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev for the featherweight strap.
Discussing the headline bout, Bisping said, "Listen, Volkanovski is the man, but you can only do this for so long. He is 38 years old, he's had an incredible run, he's fought nothing but the best, the best guys." and proceeded to read out his UFC record which includes names such as Max Holloway (three times), Diego Lopes, Chad Mendes and Brian Ortega.
He went on to say, "How does he do it? The man has a ridiculously high fight IQ. His wrestling takedown defence is phenomenal. He claims that if Movsar wants to wrestle, he will lose that battle and if it stays on the feet, Volkanovski is much slicker. He's got beautiful footwork. He understands it at such a high level."
On Evloev, 'The Count' said "Movsar Evloev is a lot young, he's got a lot less miles on the clock and of course, he's never been beaten. Last time out he had a close one against another undefeated fighter in Lerone Murphy, it was by decision, he was the better fighter but he didn't really use the wrestling until the third round. That's because you can't go out there and show the world and tell your opponent 'I'm going to wrestle from the opening bell '; no, you have to swing and get your opponent thinking about the hands."
On the fight itself, Bisping said, "Can he stop the takedowns? I think so. He was able, for the most part, to disregard the takedown threat of Islam Makhachev."
"I think he fights a little bit smarter, and I think that's what he's going to do in this fight, and I think he walks away as still the featherweight champion of the world".