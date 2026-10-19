Movsar Evloev has given his take on Diego Lopes' move to lightweight.

Speaking in an interview to MMA Junkie , Evloev shared his view on Lopes' move to lightweight, pointing out the cons of cutting weight and why the change in weight class could work in his favour. Having spent 15 minutes with Lopes inside the octagon, Evloev is well aware of the kind of fighter Lopes is and what kind of power he brings.

Lopes is preparing for his lightweight debut against Charles Oliveira, with the two to face off for the BMF title in December at UFC 335. Lopes has also made it known that he is not ruling out a return down to featherweight if the right championship opportunity comes along.

The top-featherweight contender suggested that the Brazilian-born Mexican would perform at his full potential at 155 lbs, while also pointing out the difficulties fighters face when cutting weight.

“Maybe he will be more effective in lightweight. He's huge,” Evloev said.

The Russian explained that gaining muscle can make it increasingly difficult for fighters to meet their previous weight limit.

"He's huge, you know, because you getting bigger, you know, you gain more muscle and like every fight harder to cut. So, this little bother you while fighting. Cutting too much weight sometimes pull pulls your back, you know, you you cannot show all you got," he stated.

Diego Lopes Focused on Lightweight but Open to Featherweight Return

Diego Lopes has set his focus on establishing himself at lightweight, but he remains open to moving back to Featherweight if he gets another opportunity to compete for the featherweight championship.

“My goal is go to 155. Make a great job, feel your body, feel your power, feel your speed, feel everything,” Lopes said.

The 31-year-old acknowledged that making it back to 145 pounds would require hardcore training and preparation because his body has changed.

“But if I have a chance come back to 145 for fight for the number one contender for the belt again, I come back to the 145,” Lopes added.

For now, Lopes plans to focus on lightweight and his performance in the division. A return to featherweight remains an option if a championship opportunity opens up.