UFC on Paramount signage is displayed on the Ellipse near the White House during Freedom 250

The UFC is going on holiday after the last event on December 12 and will only return on January 16, 2027, which means 4 weeks without a fight.

MMA fans need to brace themselves for a quiet winter because the Octagon is officially locking its doors for the end-of-year holidays. The UFC is locking up shop after its final event of the year, leaving die-hard fight fans facing a massive five-week stretch without a single live event.

The annual holiday break will commence immediately after UFC 335 on Dec. 12, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. From there, the promotion hits pause for four consecutive weekends before finally returning to action on Jan. 16, 2027, for a UFC Fight Night inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Surviving the Five-Week Fight Drought

For a promotion that churns out events nearly every single Saturday, a four-weekend drought feels like a lifetime. The final show of 2026, UFC 335, is expected to deliver enough violence to hold fans over, headlined by a showdown between former champion Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes. But once the dust settles in Las Vegas, the Octagon stays dark through the rest of December and early January.