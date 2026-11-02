Robert Whittaker returns to action in his second light heavyweight bout as he takes on Bogdan Guskov in Sydney.

'The Reaper', Robert Whittaker returns to action in February next year as he takes on Bogdan Guskov. The fight will mark the second time that the former middleweight champion will compete at light heavyweight after a very successful divisional debut earlier this year.

The fight will take place in Sydney and will act as the co-main event to Quillan Salkilld and Benoit Saint Denis. The fight marks the first time that Whittaker will compete in Australasia since his epic 2016 main event with Derek Bruson.

Robert Whittaker Returns at 205lbs

After suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev and Reiner de Ridder, something had to change in what is the twilight of Robert Whittaker's career. A UFC veteran for nearly 15 years, the fan favourite has had an extremely memorable career and has had some of the most memorable fights in the division's history.

He was well beaten by a hungry Chimaev and lost a split decision to de Ridder, despite dropping the former ONE champion.

He moved up in weight and met the always dangerous Nikita Krylov and looked back to his best. If not for two other phenomenal performances on UFC 329, he would have certainly earned himself a post-fight bonus. He was slick, quick and clearly his power carried up in weight as he smashed the jaw of Krylov to the point of 'no mas'.

The New Zealander will clash with Bogdan Guskov in what is a step-up in competition from Krylov. Guskov has a record of 18-4-1 but of his four UFC wins, none have gone the distance. He's well-rounded but relies on his heavy hands to get the job done inside the distance. Every win on his record has been inside the distance, so expect fireworks in this one.

His most recent fight saw him dominanted by the former champion, Magomed Ankalaev, albeit on short notice.