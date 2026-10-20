Petr Yan Shrugs Off Farid Basharat’s Callout Following UFC Release
Petr Yan is not really concerned with Farid Basharat calling out his name after he was released by the UFC despite being unbeaten in the octagon.
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan isn't losing any sleep over recent comments made by released bantamweight prospect Farid Basharat. After news surfaced that Basharat was surprisingly let go by the promotion despite holding an undefeated 16-0 professional record, the Afghan-born fighter brought up Yan's name while discussing his unexpected exit. However, the former 135-pound kingpin remains completely unbothered by the callout.
Unbothered by the Outside Noise
When asked about Basharat bringing up his name following his release, Yan offered a blunt, matter-of-fact assessment of how the fight business works. The Russian star admitted that he hasn't even watched Basharat compete inside the Octagon, making it clear that he isn't keeping tabs on fighters who operate outside his direct circle of title contention.
"To be honest, I haven't seen his fights, so I cannot like judge the way he fights, the style," Yan said regarding Basharat's comments. "But if they didn't re-sign him, there's got to be a reason for that."
For Yan, who carries a 20-5 professional record and a 12-3 mark inside the UFC, the promotion’s decision to part ways with a fighter who went 7-0 in the Octagon speaks volumes about what management expects. While Basharat put together a flawless promotional run with decision victories over dangerous bantamweight opponents like Chris Gutierrez and Jean Matsumoto, his methodical approach ultimately failed to convince UFC decision-makers to extend his contract.
Rather than looking backward, Yan remains laser-focused on top-tier bantamweight competition, where high-stakes title fights and main-event slots take priority over chatter from former roster members. Holding an elite spot in the division, the 33-year-old Russian striker sees no reason to entertain callouts from fighters who are no longer on the roster. Basharat may feel disappointed by the organization's choice to move on, but as far as Yan is concerned, the UFC operates on its own strict standards—and if a fighter gets let go, there is always a clear reason behind it.