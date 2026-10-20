Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan isn't losing any sleep over recent comments made by released bantamweight prospect Farid Basharat. After news surfaced that Basharat was surprisingly let go by the promotion despite holding an undefeated 16-0 professional record, the Afghan-born fighter brought up Yan's name while discussing his unexpected exit. However, the former 135-pound kingpin remains completely unbothered by the callout.

Unbothered by the Outside Noise

When asked about Basharat bringing up his name following his release, Yan offered a blunt, matter-of-fact assessment of how the fight business works. The Russian star admitted that he hasn't even watched Basharat compete inside the Octagon, making it clear that he isn't keeping tabs on fighters who operate outside his direct circle of title contention.

"To be honest, I haven't seen his fights, so I cannot like judge the way he fights, the style," Yan said regarding Basharat's comments. "But if they didn't re-sign him, there's got to be a reason for that."