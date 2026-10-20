NEW Petr Yan Takes UFC 333 Preparation to Another Level With Five-Page Gameplan Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Petr Yan (left) and Merab Dvalishvili (right) have long been elite combatants in the UFC bantamweight division. UFC.com

Petr Yan is ready to give former champion Merab Dvalishvili a hard time inside the octagon again.

The current and two-time bantamweight titleholder, who dismantled and dethroned Dvalishvili at UFC 323, will now meet "The Machine" for the third time inside the octagon this weekend, in the co-main event of UFC 333. Ahead of this trilogy bout, Petr Yan's coach Kairat Nurmagambetov has once more chalked out a detailed gameplan so that his pupil stays ahead in every department at UFC 333. Last year, after Yan won the title, his coach had revealed the game plan he had created on his iPad, which had multiple backup plans for different scenarios and attacks. This time, Yan says his coach has an even more detailed game plan. Petr Yan Talks About Five-Page Plan for UFC 333 Yesterday, while speaking to Ariel Helwani, "No Mercy" said for UFC 333, his coach has a five-page game plan ready. The plan is so detailed it looks like a five-page football playbook filled with tactics rather than an MMA game plan. He said:

“Last time it was a one-page plan. This time he prepared a five-page plan. It looks more like a football team practice than an MMA game plan. For every situation, there's a detailed breakdown. Sometimes I tell him, ‘It's not a football game,’ but he prefers really detailed preparation. This time it's even more detailed than last time.” Yan lastly added that despite the five pages, the plan is simple: "Go out there, do our job and get the win no matter what." Check out Petr Yan's comments below: It's worth noting that for the Merab Dvalishvili trilogy bout, Yan is training at the Yug Sport Olympic training base in Kislovodsk. Petr Yan Ready to Defend Belt Against Anybody After Potential UFC 333 Triumph In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Petr Yan was asked who he would love to run it back with next - Song Yadong or Sean O’Malley, assuming Yan wins at UFC 333. "No Mercy," responded just like any undisputed champion should: "To be honest, as a champion, it means I'm the best in the division, and whatever organization puts in front of me, I'm going to defend my belt against them, you know? I never picked my opponents." Check out Petr Yan's comments below: